Avani tied with Vani and Amandeep in 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Amateur Avani Prashanth overcame a string of bogeys on the front-nine to stay in touch with seasoned professionals Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall and share the lead after two rounds of the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour in Chandigarh.

Amandeep (68-74) had three bogeys on the front-nine against just one birdie on the back, while Vani (72-70) had six birdies against an opening double bogey and two bogeys, including a late one on 17th, for a round of 2-under 70.

Vani, trying to re-discover the form that made her a dominant force on the domestic circuit, was in a terrific run through the second round.

Despite a double-bogey on first, she quickly fought back with birdies on second and third and then added another birdie on seventh to turn in one-under.

On the back nine, after a bogey on 10th, she reeled off three birdies in a row from 12th to 14th but dropped a shot on 17th.

Avani had four bogeys against three birdies in her card of 73.

With totals of two-under 142 each, the three will go out together in the final group on the final day.

Jahanvi Bakshi, who carded 71 in the first round, was one-over 73 and lying two shots adrift of the three leaders in sole fourth place.

Her sister Hitaashee (75-73) was tied alongside amateur Puneet K Bajwa (72-76) in fifth place.

Rhea P Saravanan (75-74) and Gaurika Bishnoi (75-74) were tied seventh at 149, while Pranavi Urs (75-75) and Seher Atwal (71-79) completed the Top-10.

The cut fell at 158, and among the prominent names missing from the final day draw were Afshan Fatima and Smriti Mehra.

A total of 22 players will play the final round in the Rs 10 lakh event.