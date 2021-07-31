More Sports Golf Golf European Tour's Trophee Hassan II in Morocco cancelled The European Tour's Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in October has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP 31 July, 2021 09:56 IST Edoardo Molinari tees off during Trophy Hassan II in April, 2019, at Royal Golf Dar Es-Salam in Rabat, Morocco. - GETTY IMAGES AP 31 July, 2021 09:56 IST The European Tour's Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in October has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Lalla Meryem Cup, the Ladies European Tour's event scheduled on the same October 21-24 dates at the same Royal Golf Dar Es Salam club in Rabat was also cancelled.ALSO READ - Daniel Hillier, Emma Talley take lead at World InvitationalThe tours made the decision on Friday after discussions with the tournament organisers.The men's tour said it hopes to find a replacement tournament in the vacated week. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :