European Tour's Trophee Hassan II in Morocco cancelled

The European Tour's Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in October has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lalla Meryem Cup, the Ladies European Tour's event scheduled on the same October 21-24 dates at the same Royal Golf Dar Es Salam club in Rabat was also cancelled.

ALSO READ - Daniel Hillier, Emma Talley take lead at World Invitational

The tours made the decision on Friday after discussions with the tournament organisers.

The men's tour said it hopes to find a replacement tournament in the vacated week.