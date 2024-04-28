MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Defending high totals the focus as Kolkata Knight Riders hosts on-song Delhi Capitals

After consecutive wins over Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, with ‘Prince of Kolkata’ Sourav Ganguly in its camp, will be upbeat about avenging its loss in their previous clash.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 19:37 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
KKR, which has thrived primarily due to the success of its batters, will continue to depend on its crack-opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine to make an early assault.
KKR, which has thrived primarily due to the success of its batters, will continue to depend on its crack-opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine to make an early assault. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

KKR, which has thrived primarily due to the success of its batters, will continue to depend on its crack-opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine to make an early assault. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu

With 250-plus totals becoming a norm and power-hitters pushing the limit, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope to out-bat each other in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

In four of the five matches at the Eden, both teams have crossed 200 and the last encounter – which witnessed Punjab Kings gather 2.33 runs per ball to post a record chase of 262 for two with eight balls to spare – underlined that no total is safe in the new-age slam-bang version of the game.

“I look at the positive side. The team is playing really well. The result may have gone the other way. To put up 260 (while chasing) also needs equal effort. The team is having a lot of confidence,” KKR’s head coach Chandrakant Pandit said.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli hits back at ‘strike rate’ criticism after match-winning fifty in GT vs RCB

KKR, which has thrived primarily due to the success of its batters, will continue to depend on its crack-opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine to make an early assault while others, including captain Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh, will be keen to keep the middle-order steady.

KKR’s bowling needs attention. Narine has been impressive but will require support from other bowlers, such as Harshit Rana, Russell and Varun Chakravarthy. If Mitchell Starc, who has recovered well, returns, it will be beneficial.

“He is looking better now. He has recovered well. We will watch him in the nets and then take a call,” Pandit added.

Besides the destructive Jake Fraser-McGurk and skipper Rishabh Pant, DC has other capable hands, including Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel, who can go on run hunting.

ALSO READ: ‘I haven’t seen a lot of good death bowling, hence teams have been able to take advantage’, says Klusener

Pacers Mukesh Kumar and Rasikh Dar Salam and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar can create problems for any opposition.

After consecutive wins over Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, DC, with ‘Prince of Kolkata’ Sourav Ganguly in its camp, will be upbeat about avenging its loss.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Delhi Capitals /

Sunil Narine

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings 13/0 (2); Rahane, Gaikwad open vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: MBSG 0-0 OFC (1-2 agg); Cummings replaces suspended Sadiku
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Defending high totals the focus as Kolkata Knight Riders hosts on-song Delhi Capitals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Kenya’s Peter Mwaniki, Lilian Kasait win international elite titles
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Virat Kohli hits back at ‘strike rate’ criticism after match-winning fifty in GT vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after GT vs RCB: Bengaluru stays last despite thumping win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Defending high totals the focus as Kolkata Knight Riders hosts on-song Delhi Capitals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Virat Kohli hits back at ‘strike rate’ criticism after match-winning fifty in GT vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL fastest centuries: Will Jacks smashes fifth fastest hundred during GT vs RCB match
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru completes fastest 200-plus run-chase in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings 13/0 (2); Rahane, Gaikwad open vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: MBSG 0-0 OFC (1-2 agg); Cummings replaces suspended Sadiku
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Defending high totals the focus as Kolkata Knight Riders hosts on-song Delhi Capitals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Kenya’s Peter Mwaniki, Lilian Kasait win international elite titles
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Virat Kohli hits back at ‘strike rate’ criticism after match-winning fifty in GT vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment