Aditi finishes T-10 in Sweden, Vani placed T-38th

PTI Fiskebackskil (Sweden) 30 August, 2021 12:05 IST

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok played a bogey-free final round of two-under 69 to finish tied 10th at the Didriksons Skafto Open. The 23-year-old three-time LET winner finished at 4-under 203 at the par-69 course. She shot rounds of 72-64-67, and this was only her fourth start on the Ladies European Tour this season, of which two were Majors, and the result in Sweden was her first Top-10 of the year apart from the Olympic Games, where she was fourth. Aditi will next take part at the Creekhouse Open and the Swiss Ladies Open.

Vani finishes T-38

Aditi's compatriot Vani Kapoor finished T-38 with rounds of 71-69-73. It was her best LET result this year. She missed cuts in two earlier starts.

Amandeep Drall and Astha Madan had missed the cut.