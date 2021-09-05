Nicolai Hojgaard wins Italian Open a week after twin's victory

Nicolai Hojgaard birdied the final hole to claim a one-shot victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, just a week after his twin brother Rasmus won the European Masters in Switzerland.

The 20-year-old Danes are the first siblings to win titles in back-to-back events in European Tour history.

Nicolai carded a level-par final round of 71 to finish on 13-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of Poland's Adrian Meronk and European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood.

He holed a short birdie putt on the par-five 18th to avoid the need for a play-off, with brother Rasmus watching on.

Nicolai will enjoy a rise from his current world ranking of 394th into the top 200 after his maiden European Tour success.

READ | Gandas clinches the Golconda Masters 2021 title, wins his maiden professional trophy

Rasmus' triumph in Crans-Montana last Sunday was his third of his young tour career.

The pressure appeared to be getting to Nicolai on the back nine at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, the venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

He made two bogeys to drop into a tie for the lead with Meronk, whose 67 catapulted him into contention.

Fleetwood also struggled for his best form but joined the duo at the top with a closing birdie.

Nicolai held his nerve, though, edging over the line to leave Englishman Fleetwood still without a win since November 2019.