Olympic-bound Anirban Lahiri misses cut at Travelers Championship

Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the halfway cut at the Travelers Championship after carding 5-over 75 in the second round at the TPC River Highlands.

Lahiri, who is still searching for his maiden PGA Tour win, was unable to get many putts inside 10 feet.

He had two birdies against five bogeys and a double-bogey in the second round.

Lahiri had a first round of even-par 70.

Jason Day of Australia posted the low round of the day, an eight-under 62, to grab the 36-hole lead on Friday at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, U.S.

Day, the former World No. 1 who has slipped to 71st in the Official World Golf Rankings, sank eight birdies without a bogey in his second round to reach nine-under for the event. Bubba Watson (66 Friday) and first-round co-leader Kramer Hickok (69) are one behind.