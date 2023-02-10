PGA, DP World Tour golfers get new exemptions into US Open

US PGA Tour and DP World Tour players will receive expanded exemptions into the US Open starting this year, the US Golf Association announced on Thursday.

The USGA said the top five players in the 2022-23 PGA FedEx Cup point standings not otherwise exempt as of May 22, 2023, will be given berths in June’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

The new exemption will follow a similar time frame ahead of future US Opens.

New US Open exemptions will also be awarded to the top two players not otherwise exempt from the final 2022 DP World Tour rankings as of May 22 and the top player from the 2023 Race to Dubai rankings not otherwise exempt as of May 22.

The USGA also tweaked the exemption spots from the DP World Tour’s US Open qualifying series for players not already exempt.

This year, the spots will go to the top aggregate point earners from four events from May 4 to June 4 -- the Italian Open, Soudal Open, KLM Open and European Open.

The USGA also announced that US major college (NCAA) men’s and women’s national champions will be exempted into the US Open and US Women’s Open, provided they are amateurs at the time of the event.

American Justin Suh was given a new exemption by leading season points last year on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour.

Another exemption will go to the Latin America Amateur Championship winner, who this year was Argentina’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira.

“These categories provide another avenue for ensuring the presence of those players who are playing their best leading into both national championships,” USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said.

Two-stage US Open qualifying will be conducted starting in April at US and international venues.