Indian Open prize-money enhanced to two million dollars

A record prize money of two million dollars and more ranking points at stake is set to attract a formidable field when the Hero Indian Open golf makes a return to the DLF Golf and Country Club at Gurugram from February 23 to 26.

The return of the country’s marquee golf event after 2019 - when the prize fund was $1.75 million - is also marked by the fact that it is firmly on the European Tour, known as the DP World Tour, and no longer part of the Asian Tour.

From the players’ perspective, the event offers 2750 ‘Race to Dubai’ ranking points and 2000 ‘Ryder Cup’ points. Another huge incentive is, the top 10 players from the DP World Tour, not otherwise exempted, get their PGA Tour card for the next season.

The winner’s share is $340,000, the runner-up gets $220,000, the third-placed receives $126,000, and the fourth place is worth $100,000.

Announcing some of the leading players from the field on Thursday, Sports Advisor of Hero Motocorp J. Narain said, “Defending champion Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) will be back along with compatriot Robert MacIntrye, the Danish trio of Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen and veteran Thomas Bjorn.

The final list of 120 professionals will be known over the weekend.

Around 30 Indians are expected to be part of the field. Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Kapur and two-time winner S. S. P. Chawrasia are among the special invitees, in addition to the 25 slots reserved for the host.