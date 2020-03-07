Qatar Masters: Campillo, Sullivan share the lead, Hojgaard falls back

Jorge Campillo and Andy Sullivan shared the lead at the end of day two at the Qatar Masters, with rounds of 66 leaving them both on 10 under.

Sullivan impressed during the morning at the Education City Golf Club, his second successive five-under-par round initially appearing enough to end the day out in front as he searches for only his second top-10 finish of the season.

But Campillo avoided dropping a single shot as he also carded back-to-back rounds of 66, joining Sullivan at the top of the leaderboard.

Danish teenager Nicolai Hojgaard led at the end of the opening round, his impressive seven-under putting him in charge, but the 18-year-old could not maintain that standard on Friday, going round in a level-par 71.

Sullivan has put his display so far down to focus and not letting his mind wander.

"I feel like I have grown up a little bit now on the golf course," Sullivan said. "I think that having a laugh on the golf course is all well and good, and I still enjoy it but, for me, I have really had to knuckle down the past two days to keep myself in check because there are times when I find myself wandering.

"It has been difficult and it is something new for me, trying to keep focused for so long. Normally I drift in and out a little bit but it's been really good and positive signs as the golf has been really good."

Undoubtedly the round of the day came from Alexander Bjork.

The Swede carded 63, the lowest score of the week and of his career on the European Tour putting him one stroke behind the leaders.

But he is not the only one who is just a shot adrift of the top two – Bjork is joined by compatriot Marcus Kinhult, Joost Luiten, Oliver Fisher and Romain Langasque, the latter delighting with a remarkable hole-out eagle over water from a fairway bunker on the 13th.

Defending champion Justin Harding improved on his opening-round 70 by three shots, but he is still five adrift of the pacesetters.