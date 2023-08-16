MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

Molinari joins brother Edoardo Molinari, Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal, Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn as vice-captains.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 20:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Francesco Molinari, of Italy, hits on the 12th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Francesco Molinari was chosen as the fifth and final vice captain for Luke Donald when Europe tries to win back the cup against the Americans.
FILE PHOTO - Francesco Molinari, of Italy, hits on the 12th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Francesco Molinari was chosen as the fifth and final vice captain for Luke Donald when Europe tries to win back the cup against the Americans. | Photo Credit: Charlie Riedel/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Francesco Molinari, of Italy, hits on the 12th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Francesco Molinari was chosen as the fifth and final vice captain for Luke Donald when Europe tries to win back the cup against the Americans. | Photo Credit: Charlie Riedel/ AP

Team Europe captain Luke Donald has named Italy’s Francesco Molinari as his fifth and final vice-captain for next month’s Ryder Cup at Rome’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the team announced on Wednesday.

Molinari, who made his debut in the 2010 edition when Europe regained the trophy in Wales, joins brother Edoardo Molinari, Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal, Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn as vice-captains.

ALSO READ: Viktor Hovland selected for Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster

“I started the year hoping to be there as a player, but it is still a great honour to be there as a vice-captain,” Molinari, who won the 2018 British Open, said.

“I got a phone call from Luke asking if I was interested and obviously it was a clear answer from me. He is assembling a really good team of people.

“... It’s a Ryder Cup which is particularly close to my heart being played in Rome so I will do whatever I can to help Luke and the team and hopefully bring the trophy back to Europe.”

The United States won the last Ryder Cup in Wisconsin last year. Europe have not lost a Ryder Cup on home soil since a 15-13 defeat at The Belfry in England in 1993.

The Ryder Cup will be held from Sep. 26–Oct. 1.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ryder Cup /

Francesco Molinari /

Luke Donald /

Nicolas Colsaerts

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC Highlights: Anwar scores twice as MBSG wins 3-1 in AFC Cup 2nd round prelims
    Team Sportstar
  2. Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team
    Reuters
  3. Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE updates quarterfinals: Gukesh draws with Carlsen, eliminated from tournament; Praggnanandhaa winning vs Arjun; Vidit Gujrarthi eliminated by Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestling ad-hoc body not to change criteria for Worlds trials after injury to Vinesh
    PTI
  5. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal seals quarterfinal spot with win against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team
    Reuters
  2. Viktor Hovland selected for Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster
    Reuters
  3. Diksha Dagar produces best-ever show by Indian woman golfer in Majors, ends Women’s Open at T-21
    PTI
  4. American golfer Lilia Vu captures second major in 2023 at Women’s British Open
    AP
  5. Women’s Open: Golfers Aditi, Diksha make the cut in a Major for first time
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC Highlights: Anwar scores twice as MBSG wins 3-1 in AFC Cup 2nd round prelims
    Team Sportstar
  2. Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team
    Reuters
  3. Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE updates quarterfinals: Gukesh draws with Carlsen, eliminated from tournament; Praggnanandhaa winning vs Arjun; Vidit Gujrarthi eliminated by Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestling ad-hoc body not to change criteria for Worlds trials after injury to Vinesh
    PTI
  5. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal seals quarterfinal spot with win against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment