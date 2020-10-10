More Sports Golf Golf Lowry, Fitzpatrick surge to halfway lead at BMW PGA Championship Shane Lowry and Matthew Fitzpatrick fire seven-under-par 65s to share the lead at the halfway stage. Reuters 10 October, 2020 10:44 IST Shane Lowry in action during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship. - REUTERS Reuters 10 October, 2020 10:44 IST British Open champion Shane Lowry and local favourite Matthew Fitzpatrick both fired seven-under-par 65s in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship to share the lead at the halfway stage on Friday.The two, who were tied for third after matching opening rounds of 67 on Thursday, went 12-under for the tournament at the Wentworth Club in Surrey to sit a stroke ahead of overnight co-leader Tyrrell Hatton, who stayed in contention with a 67.ALSO READ | Laird in four-way lead at Las Vegas“This morning was a beautiful morning. It was very cold at the start and the ball was going a long way, no wind and it was lovely to play,” said Irishman Lowry, who had seven birdies.“Thankfully I took advantage of it and shot a couple of decent scores.”Fitzpatrick was well on his way to better Paul McGinley's tournament record for the lowest score after 36 holes - 13-under set in 2008 - but a double bogey on the eighth hole ruined the Englishman's chances.'Best position'However, the 26-year-old said he was happy with his seven birdies and an eagle on the fourth hole.“This is my best position I've been here. I love the golf course. I've always felt it suited my game,” five-times European Tour winner Fitzpatrick said.“I've never really kicked on around here... if I can just keep playing how I've been playing, make some putts as well, there's no reason why I can't finish it off.” Perfection @MattFitz94#BMWPGA #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/uUXpgcSXMy— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 9, 2020 Spaniard Adri Arnaus, who led alongside Hatton and South Africa's Justin Harding after the first round, was tied-sixth with Scot Grant Forrest.Harding had a disappointing day with a round of 81 while World No. 9 Patrick Reed, the Race to Dubai leader, climbed 14 places with a 68 for a share of 10th.Briton David Howell produced a moment of magic for the highlights reel, shooting a hole-in-one on the 14th.Shubhankar makes cutIndia’s Shubhankar Sharma closed his second round with a birdie to comfortably make the cut and ensure weekend action at the BMW PGA Championship, the third Rolex Series event of the 2020 Race to Dubai.Sharma, who had his season’s best finish of tied 26 at the Scottish Open last week, looked solid despite back-to-back bogeys on fifth and sixth.He shot two-under 70 with five birdies against three bogeys after a first round of 1-over 73 on the first day, when he had four birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey.Things, however, did not improve for Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-77) who missed his third cut in a row.For the second day running, Sharma birdied two of four Par-5s, but what must be concerning is that he bogeyed two Par-3 each day. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.