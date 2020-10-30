Shubhankar Sharma off to bogey-free start in Cyprus

India’s Shubhankar Sharma carded a bogey-free four-under 67 to be placed Tied-18th after the first round of the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open here.

Sharma birdied the fifth and ninth on the first half of the course and then closed with birdies on 17th and 18th.

S. S. P. Chawrasia carded an even-par 71 and was placed T-83rd. He now needs a solid second round to make it to the weekend rounds.

Sharma’s 67 equalled the best he shot since he resumed his European Tour campaign with the Hero Open in August. He has now shot 67 on four occasions.

Veerman, Waite lead

American Johannes Veerman and Mitch Waite of England share the lead after carding seven-under 64.

Waite carded an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to sign for a 64 on a low-scoring day, while Veerman joined him on that position after his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole, adding to an eagle he carded on the 10th.

In a share of third place on six-under are former Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson and Andy Sullivan, Joel Stalter of France, Finland’s Sami Valimaki, and David Drysdale of Scotland.

This is the first European Tour event held in Cyprus. It became the 50th nation to host the Tour in its 48-year history.