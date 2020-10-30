More Sports Golf Golf Shubhankar Sharma off to bogey-free start in Cyprus Shubhankar cards a four-under 67 to be tied-18th after the first round of the Cyprus Open. PTI 30 October, 2020 12:01 IST Shubhankar Sharma's 67 equalled the best he shot since he resumed his European Tour campaign in August. - GETTY IMAGES (FILE) PTI 30 October, 2020 12:01 IST India’s Shubhankar Sharma carded a bogey-free four-under 67 to be placed Tied-18th after the first round of the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open here.Sharma birdied the fifth and ninth on the first half of the course and then closed with birdies on 17th and 18th.S. S. P. Chawrasia carded an even-par 71 and was placed T-83rd. He now needs a solid second round to make it to the weekend rounds.Sharma’s 67 equalled the best he shot since he resumed his European Tour campaign with the Hero Open in August. He has now shot 67 on four occasions.Veerman, Waite leadAmerican Johannes Veerman and Mitch Waite of England share the lead after carding seven-under 64.ALSO READ | Peter Malnati grabs Bermuda C'ship leadWaite carded an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to sign for a 64 on a low-scoring day, while Veerman joined him on that position after his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole, adding to an eagle he carded on the 10th.In a share of third place on six-under are former Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson and Andy Sullivan, Joel Stalter of France, Finland’s Sami Valimaki, and David Drysdale of Scotland.This is the first European Tour event held in Cyprus. It became the 50th nation to host the Tour in its 48-year history. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know