Tiger Woods unsure how many Opens he has left at St. Andrews

With The Open not returning to the St Andrews golf course in the near future, Tiger Woods is unsure about his next appearance at the venue.

PTI
13 July, 2022 14:56 IST
Tiger Woods will be in action at The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.

Tiger Woods will be in action at The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tiger Woods, who will be competing at the British Open at St. Andrews from Wednesday, is unsure about a return to the iconic venue, where he won two of his three Open Championship titles.

Woods will cross over the iconic Swilcan Bridge for the final time. He just doesn’t know if that means this year or forever. “Who knows?” Woods said Tuesday, unwilling to contemplate a future at St Andrews, where The Open isn’t likely to return to the Old Course for at least four years.

“I don’t know how many Open Championships I have left here at St. Andrews, but I wanted this one,” he said. “It started here for me in ’95, and if it ends here in ’22, it does. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. If I get the chance to play one more, it would be great. But there’s no guarantee,” Woods added.

The former World No. 1 played Ballybunion in Ireland last week with Rory McIlroy. He walked 18 holes with a wedge and a putter on Saturday evening at St. Andrews. He played 18 holes on Sunday, and then nine holes each of the last two days, in addition to a four-hole exhibition.

“Yesterday for those four holes, he was moving better than I’d seen him move in a while,” said McIlroy, who played the “Celebration of Champions” with Woods over the four-hole loop on Monday.

