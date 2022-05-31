Asia Cup 2022: India draws 4-4 with South Korea, misses out on final berth

India drew 4-4 with South Korea in the final Super 4 game but the result wasn't enough to take the defending champion into the final of the Asia Cup.

India (5 points) finished third in the group behind South Korea and Malaysia, who also had five points each but have a superior goal difference.

South Korea will instead face Malaysia in the final, while India will take on Japan in the third-place clash on June 1.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Sheshe Gowda and Mareeswaran Sakthivel were the goal-scorers.

More to follow...