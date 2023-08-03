MagazineBuy Print

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India at top; Malaysia, Korea get three points

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Check the updated standings and points table after the opening round of fixtures.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 22:58 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Indian men’s hockey team celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
Indian men’s hockey team celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian men’s hockey team celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy saw India thump China 7-2 to mark the return of international hockey to Chennai after 17 years.

Malaysia and South Korea too picked up wins against Pakistan and Japan, respectively, to get to three points each.

China, due to the goal difference, finds itself lagging at the bottom of the table after the opening round of fixtures.

Here is the updated points table:

Team Games Won Lost Draw Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points
India 1 1 0 0 7 2 +5 3
Malaysia 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3
South Korea 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3
Japan 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 1 3 -2 0
China 1 0 1 0 2 7 -5 0

The teams will play a total of five games in the round robin stage. The top four will advance to the semifinals.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
