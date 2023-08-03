Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India at top; Malaysia, Korea get three points

The opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy saw India thump China 7-2 to mark the return of international hockey to Chennai after 17 years.
Malaysia and South Korea too picked up wins against Pakistan and Japan, respectively, to get to three points each.
China, due to the goal difference, finds itself lagging at the bottom of the table after the opening round of fixtures.
Here is the updated points table:
|Team
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|3
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|China
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|-5
|0
The teams will play a total of five games in the round robin stage. The top four will advance to the semifinals.
