FIH Pro League: Belgium blanks Indian women 5-0

The Indian women's team had a forgettable day in office as it received a sound 0-5 thrashing at the hands of Belgium in a FIH Pro League match here on Sunday.

Barbara Nelen (2nd minute), Charlotte Englebert (4th), Abi Raye (19th), Stephanie Vanden Borre (23rd) and Ambre Ballenghien (36th) scored a goal each for the host, while India drew a blank.

Belgium's Barbara gave the host an early lead in the second minute as India was caught off guard in the counterattack, leaving the right flank completely open for her to comfortably find the back of the net from the far post.

Two minutes later, the host doubled its lead through Charlotte. Belgium nearly had its third goal in the seventh minute but the decision was overturned on India's review as a home team player committed a foot foul at the goalmouth.

READ | Hope for hockey rekindles in rural Odisha as state gets ready for 2023 World Cup

Belgium went on piling pressure on India through its attacking moves but it was Savita who stood tall and kept it at a two-goal deficit after the end of the first quarter.

The host rode on the momentum as it started the second quarter aggressively and held most of the possession in the opening minutes.

Young Indian custodian Bichu Devi, who came in as a substitution in this quarter, was called into action right from the start of the quarter.

During Belgium's attack, she did make a couple of rebound saves, but Abi Raye was successful in converting the third attempt and gave her team a 3-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Belgium went on to add a fourth goal to its tally through Vanden Borre, who duly converted the penalty corner in the 23rd minute.

READ | FIH Pro League: Indian women team goes down fighting against Belgium in opening tie

Dominating the proceedings, the host earned yet another short corner in the 26th minute but Devi made a brilliant save to deny the host from increasing its tally.

In the closing minutes, India earned its first penalty corner of the match, but missed out on converting it, thus trailing 0-4 at the end of the first half.

India started the third quarter cautiously and made some moves inside its opponent's half, but Belgium responded quickly and went on to stretch its lead further through a brilliant effort by Ballenghien, who rounded off the tally in the 36th minute.