Hockey Hockey Hockey India provides financial assistance to 61 core probable athletes Hockey players including 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior from the men's core probables will benefit from this initiative. Team Sportstar New Delhi 18 August, 2020 12:34 IST Hockey India's objective is to provide basic financial relief for athletes so that they can resume sporting activities. (Representative Image) - P.V. SIVAKUMAR Hockey India announced on Monday that it would provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each of the 61 core probable athletes not holding employment amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With sports activities across India slowly opening up post the nation wide lockdown, the Hockey India executive board announced its immediate support to 61 athletes -- 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior from the men's core probables. RELATED| Hockey players recover from COVID-19, discharged from hospital The objective is to provide basic financial relief for the athletes to be able to assist them to resume sporting activities."Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future," said Hockey India's officiating resident Gyanendro Ningombam."We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," he added.List of athletes to receive financial assistance:Senior Men Nilam Sanjeep XessSenior WomenRajwinder KaurSharmila DevBichu Devi KharibamRashmita Minz Junior MenJunior WomenPrashant Kumar ChauhanRashanpreet KaurPawanKhushbooSahil Kumar NayakSimran SinghSanjayMarina LalramnghakiYashdeep SiwachIshika ChaudharyNabin KujurJotika KalsiSharda Nand TiwariSumitaMoirangthem Dinachandra SinghAkshata DhekaleVishnu Kant SinghUshaAnkit PalParneet KaurMoirangthem Rabichandra SinghBaljeet KaurGopi Kumar SonkarPreetiWaribam Niraj Kumar SinghAjmina KujurGregory XessVaishnavi PhalkeAkashdeep Singh Jr.Baljinder KaurSurya N.M.Mumtaz KhanUttam SinghBeauty DungdungS. KarthiDeepikaAraijeet Singh HundalLalrindikiArshdeep SinghJiwan Kishori ToppoSukhman SinghRutuja PisalSudeep ChirmakoSangita KumariPrabhjot SinghYogita BoraAmandeepAnnuManinder SinghF RamengmawiiShivam AnandKirandeep Kaur Gurmail KaurKavita BagdiSuman Devi ThoudamMahima Choudhary