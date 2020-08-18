Hockey

Hockey India provides financial assistance to 61 core probable athletes

Hockey players including 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior from the men's core probables will benefit from this initiative.

New Delhi 18 August, 2020 12:34 IST
Hockey India

Hockey India's objective is to provide basic financial relief for athletes so that they can resume sporting activities. (Representative Image)   -  P.V. SIVAKUMAR

Hockey India announced on Monday that it would provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each of the 61 core probable athletes not holding employment amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With sports activities across India slowly opening up post the nation wide lockdown, the Hockey India executive board announced its immediate support to 61 athletes -- 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior from the men's core probables.

The objective is to provide basic financial relief for the athletes to be able to assist them to resume sporting activities.

"Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future," said Hockey India's officiating resident Gyanendro Ningombam.

"We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," he added.

List of athletes to receive financial assistance:

Senior Men
 

Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Senior Women
Rajwinder Kaur
Sharmila Dev
Bichu Devi Kharibam
Rashmita Minz

 

Junior MenJunior Women
Prashant Kumar ChauhanRashanpreet Kaur
PawanKhushboo
Sahil Kumar NayakSimran Singh
SanjayMarina Lalramnghaki
Yashdeep SiwachIshika Chaudhary
Nabin KujurJotika Kalsi
Sharda Nand TiwariSumita
Moirangthem Dinachandra SinghAkshata Dhekale
Vishnu Kant SinghUsha
Ankit PalParneet Kaur
Moirangthem Rabichandra SinghBaljeet Kaur
Gopi Kumar SonkarPreeti
Waribam Niraj Kumar SinghAjmina Kujur
Gregory XessVaishnavi Phalke
Akashdeep Singh Jr.Baljinder Kaur
Surya N.M.Mumtaz Khan
Uttam SinghBeauty Dungdung
S. KarthiDeepika
Araijeet Singh HundalLalrindiki
Arshdeep SinghJiwan Kishori Toppo
Sukhman SinghRutuja Pisal
Sudeep ChirmakoSangita Kumari
Prabhjot SinghYogita Bora
AmandeepAnnu
Maninder SinghF Ramengmawii
Shivam AnandKirandeep Kaur
 Gurmail Kaur
Kavita Bagdi
Suman Devi Thoudam
Mahima Choudhary

 

