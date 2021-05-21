Hockey India wins Etienne Glichitch Award

Hockey India has won the prestigious Etienne Glichitch Award in recognition of its contribution to the growth and development of the sport in the country.

The awards were announced by the game's governing body FIH during the HockeyInvites virtual conference. It was part of its 47th FIH Congress which concluded with the FIH Honorary Awards.

"Hockey India was announced as the winners of the Etienne Glichitch Award in recognition of its remarkable contribution to the growth and development of Hockey," FIH said in a release on Friday.

The award gives recognition to numerous individuals, teams and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the sport of hockey.

The Pablo Negre Award was presented to the Uzbekistan Hockey Federation, acknowledging its "tremendous efforts to improve playing conditions through new infrastructure and the implementation of youth development models."

The Polish Hockey Association picked up the Theo Ikema Award, thanks to the various hockey development projects resulting in 30 newly trained coaches and over 3000 schoolchildren being introduced to the sport within the country.

Among individuals, England striker Sam Ward, who suffered a career-threatening eye injury in 2019, was the recipient of the Super Fair Play Trophy René G Frank.

The Guust Lathouwers Memorial Trophy – for an individual who has made a significant mark on the development of umpiring – went to Croatia's Ivona Makar.

Sharon Williamson of New Zealand was named as the winner of the HRH Sultan Azlan Shah Award for dedicating thousands of voluntary hours toward the delivery of New Zealand's brand-new National Hockey Centre.