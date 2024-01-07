Hockey India names 41-member core probable group for Junior women’s national camp

Hockey India on Sunday named a 41-member core probable group for the junior women’s national coaching camp that begins on Monday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre, Bengaluru.

The players were picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023, HI said in a release.

They will report to coach Tushar Khandker for a month-long camp that concludes on February 6.

“This core group has been picked based on the players’ performances for their respective state teams in Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship, Zonal Championships as well as Junior Women Academy National Championships and Zonal Championships,” Khandker said.

“I have always believed that there is no dearth of talent in India. I look forward to working with this new group as these players will be closely watched and developed with focus on the next FIH Junior World Cup,” he said.