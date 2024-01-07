MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India names 41-member core probable group for Junior women’s national camp

The group will report to coach Tushar Khandker for a month-long camp that concludes on February 6.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 13:05 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The players were picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023.
FILE PHOTO: The players were picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The players were picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hockey India on Sunday named a 41-member core probable group for the junior women’s national coaching camp that begins on Monday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre, Bengaluru.

The players were picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023, HI said in a release.

ALSO READ | Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey

They will report to coach Tushar Khandker for a month-long camp that concludes on February 6.

“This core group has been picked based on the players’ performances for their respective state teams in Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship, Zonal Championships as well as Junior Women Academy National Championships and Zonal Championships,” Khandker said.

“I have always believed that there is no dearth of talent in India. I look forward to working with this new group as these players will be closely watched and developed with focus on the next FIH Junior World Cup,” he said.

CORE PROBABLE GROUP
GOALKEEPERS
Vidyashree V, Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi, Engil Harsharani Minz.
DEFENDERS
Lalthantluangi, Niru Kullu, Mamita Oram, Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyoti Singh, Anjali Barwa, Pawanpreet Kaur, Puja Sahoo.
MIDFIELDERS
Priyanka Dogra, Rajni Karketta, F Lalbi Aksiami, Manisha, Nirali Kujur, Hina Bano, Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi, Anisha Sahoo, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima, Supriya Kujur, Jaisikdeep Kaur, Binima Dhan, Huda Khan, Sakshi Rana.
FORWARDS
Sonam, Sanjana Horo, Dechamma PG, Ishika, Himanshi Sharad Gawande, Kanika Siwach, Nisha Minj, Yamunna, Geeta Yadav, Gurmail Kaur, Lalrinpuii, Munmuni Das, Ashwini Punjab Kolekar, Sunelita Toppo.
STANDBYS
Lakhimoni Majuwar (Goalkeeper), Mamteshwari Lahare (Defender), Sejal (Forward).

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
