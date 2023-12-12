MagazineBuy Print

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Schedule; squad; live streaming info; India faces Germany

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 semifinals with India taking on Germany in Kuala Lumpur.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 19:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will face Germany in the semifinal of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 14.
India will face Germany in the semifinal of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 14. | Photo Credit: X@ Media_SAI
infoIcon

India will face Germany in the semifinal of the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 14. | Photo Credit: X@ Media_SAI

India will take on Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 14.

RELATED | MATCH REPORT: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals

India qualified to the final four after a thrilling 4-3 win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinal with captain Uttam Singh scoring a penalty corner in the 57th minute to seal the win.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 semifinals:

FIXTURE TIMINGS
India vs Germany - December 14, 3:30 pm IST
Spain vs France - December 14, 6:00 pm IST

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The semifinals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup India Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav 
Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali 
Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna CB, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh 
Forwards: Uttam Singh (C), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (VC), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami
Replacement players: Sukhvinder, Sunit Lakra 

