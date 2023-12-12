Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Schedule; squad; live streaming info; India faces Germany

India will take on Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 14.

India qualified to the final four after a thrilling 4-3 win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinal with captain Uttam Singh scoring a penalty corner in the 57th minute to seal the win.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 semifinals:

FIXTURE TIMINGS India vs Germany - December 14, 3:30 pm IST Spain vs France - December 14, 6:00 pm IST

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The semifinals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.