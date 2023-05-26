India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2022-23: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info

PREVIEW

A rejuvenated Indian men’s hockey team will look to carry on its fine form from the home leg and maintain its supremacy at the top of the standings when it begins the Europe sojourn of the FIH Pro League against Olympic champions Belgium in London on Friday.

During the European leg of the tournament, India will also take on the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

When and where to watch FIH Pro League 2022-23 India vs Belgium match in India? The match between India and Belgium will start at 7:10PM IST on May 26 (Friday). The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode and watch.hockey

India overcame a disappointing World Cup campaign earlier this year to climb to the top of the 2022-23 Pro League table with an unbeaten record against world champion Germany and mighty Australia.

India is currently leading the table with 19 points from five outright victories from eight matches and two from shootouts.

The Pro League matches in Europe will also be the first real test for India’s new chief coach Craig Fulton, and it remains to seen how he fits into the high-pressure job after taking over from Australian Graham Reid, who guided the side to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

- PTI

HEAD-TO-HEAD

India-18 | Belgium-17 | Draw-4

The last meeting between the two sides took place in June 2022 in previous season of the FIH Pro League where Belgium beat India 3-2.

INDIAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh