Hockey India on Monday named the 20-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team which will take on World Champion Germany and World No. 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela.

The Indian Team will be captained by Harmanpreet Singh, while Hardik Singh has been named as the vice-captain.

The 20-member team includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and Pawan who replaces Krishan Bahadur Pathak who has sought personal leave.

The defence will be led by Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, and Manpreet Singh.

The midfielders include Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Raj Kumar Pal.

The forwardline will feature S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Gurjant.

David John and BJ Kariappa have been named as the interim coaches along with Shivendra Singh for the tournament.

The Indian team for the Pro League will continue to train in SAI Bengaluru till March 6, before it moves to Rourkela.

“The National Selectors have chosen a young team who are making good progress on the international stage. They will be well-guided by the presence of senior players who have extensive international experience playing for India. At the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela, the team will play under interim Coaches until Hockey India announces the new Chief Coach,” stated Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

On March 10, India will take on Germany in the first match, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11th. On March 12, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13, India will play against Germany for the second time. On March 14th, the spotlight will be on Germany and Australia, and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15th, with India playing against Australia for the second time.

All matches will be held at 1900 hours IST.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/2023 GOALKEEPERS - Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Pawan DEFENDERS - Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh MIDFIELDERS - Hardik Singh (V/C), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal FORWARDS - S. Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh

