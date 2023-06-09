Magazine

India vs Japan, Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal on June 10: Preview, streaming info

Victory in the semifinal will confirm India’s place in FIH Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup 2023, which will be in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 12:27 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian women's junior hockey team will look to secure a berth in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup final which will be held in Chile in December.
Indian women’s junior hockey team will look to secure a berth in the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup final which will be held in Chile in December. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian women’s junior hockey team will look to secure a berth in the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup final which will be held in Chile in December. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team gets ready to face Japan in the semifinal of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, with the winning side advancing to the tournament’s final and also confirming its berth in the upcoming FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023.

India confirmed its place in the semifinals with a resounding 11-0 victory over Chinese Taipei on Thursday. The impressive victory also meant that India finished the tournament’s group stage unbeaten and topped Pool A.

The top three teams in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup will earn automatic qualification to the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023, which will be held in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10.

FIH Pro League 2022-23: India climbs to top spot after 3-0 win against Argentina

Ahead of the crucial match, captain Preeti expressed confidence in the team and said, “As one of the leading teams in Asia, it is crucial for us to excel in the Junior Men’s Asia Cup. Our performance thus far has been commendable, and we aim to maintain this momentum going into the semifinals.”

“Also, we are aiming to qualify for the FIH Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup 2023 and we are just one win away from accomplishing it, hence, the team will give its all in the semifinal against Japan,” she added.

India dominated its group-stage matches and remained unbeaten in the tournament. Starting its campaign, India thrashed Uzbekistan 22-0 and followed that with a 2-1 win over Malaysia. In a thrilling encounter against Korea, it secured a 2-2 draw. In its final group game, India pummeled 11 goals against Chinese Taipei.

Japan, too, demonstrated strong form throughout the tournament, with victories against Hong Kong (23-0) and Indonesia (21-0). Despite a 0-1 loss to China, they bounced back to defeat Kazakhstan 8-0, securing the second spot in Pool B.

Streaming info
When is the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 semifinal between India and Japan?
The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will play against Japan in the semifinal of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 on June 10 at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between India and Japan in India?
Fans around the world can view Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 matches on Watch.Hockey for free.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
