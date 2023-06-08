India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 0-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: First quarter underway; Streaming info

- June 08, 2023 20:33Position in points table
India- 2nd (24 points)
Argentina- 5th (13 points)
- June 08, 2023 20:17India Starting XI
- June 08, 2023 19:45India vs Argentina head-to-head record!
- Matches Played: 57
- India: 31
- England: 20
- Draw: 6
- June 08, 2023 19:38Squads
India
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh, Hardik Singh (Vice Captain), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
Argentina
Max de Pie, Koen Bijen, Pirmin Blaak, Justen Blok, Timo Boers, MIles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Thijs van Dam, Luke, Steijn Van, Tjep Hoedemakers, Jaer van der, David Huussen, Jip Janssen, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Joep Molde, Tijmen Rehenga, Pepijn Rehenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, and Jasper Tukkers.
- June 08, 2023 19:35Telecast and live streaming details for India’s matches against Argentina?
India’s match against Argentina in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-23 will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD, and HD platforms. The live streaming will also be available on fancode.com.
- June 08, 2023 19:34PREVIEW
The second-placed Indian team will face the fifth-placed Argentina in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.
India had a chance to regain the top spot in the standings when it played the Netherlands on June 7. But, Craig Fulton’s men succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against the Dutch to remain second.
“Defend well to win”. That’s the mantra of Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton, whose first assignment was the FIH Pro League mini tournament in London and where his side had mixed results.
The Indian team’s post-Graham Reid era began with back-to-back defeats to Belgium (1-2) and Britain (2-4) on May 26 and 27 respectively. But the Fulton-coached side bounced back strongly in the return leg, winning 5-1 against Belgium and then beating Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked 4-4.
(with inputs from PTI) READ MORE
Latest on Sportstar
- WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 71/3 (18 overs); Kohli, Rahane rebuild after Green gets Pujara
- India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 0-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: First quarter underway; Streaming info
- Paris Diamond League: Preparation has been good, focusing on rhythm, says Sreeshankar
- India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 8: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
- Wrestlers want to take part in Asian Games trials, say need a month and half to prepare
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE