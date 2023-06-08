Magazine

India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 0-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: First quarter underway; Streaming info

IND vs ARG: Catch the score and live updates of the India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2022-23 match from Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Updated : Jun 08, 2023 20:40 IST

Team Sportstar
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Singh Harmanpreet of India celebrates with team mates after he scored his sides first goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League Men's match between Great Britain and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Singh Harmanpreet of India celebrates with team mates after he scored his sides first goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League Men's match between Great Britain and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Pantling
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Singh Harmanpreet of India celebrates with team mates after he scored his sides first goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League Men's match between Great Britain and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Pantling

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2022-23 match from Eindhoven, Netherlands.
  • June 08, 2023 20:33
    Position in points table

    India- 2nd (24 points)

    Argentina- 5th (13 points)

  • June 08, 2023 20:17
    India Starting XI
  • June 08, 2023 19:45
    India vs Argentina head-to-head record!
    • Matches Played: 57
    • India: 31
    • England: 20
    • Draw: 6
  • June 08, 2023 19:38
    Squads

    India

    Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh, Hardik Singh (Vice Captain), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

    Argentina

    Max de Pie, Koen Bijen, Pirmin Blaak, Justen Blok, Timo Boers, MIles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Thijs van Dam, Luke, Steijn Van, Tjep Hoedemakers, Jaer van der, David Huussen, Jip Janssen, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Joep Molde, Tijmen Rehenga, Pepijn Rehenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, and Jasper Tukkers.

  • June 08, 2023 19:35
    Telecast and live streaming details for India’s matches against Argentina?

    India’s match against Argentina in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-23 will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD, and HD platforms. The live streaming will also be available on fancode.com.

  • June 08, 2023 19:34
    PREVIEW

    The second-placed Indian team will face the fifth-placed Argentina in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

    India had a chance to regain the top spot in the standings when it played the Netherlands on June 7. But, Craig Fulton’s men succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against the Dutch to remain second.

    “Defend well to win”. That’s the mantra of Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton, whose first assignment was the FIH Pro League mini tournament in London and where his side had mixed results.

    The Indian team’s post-Graham Reid era began with back-to-back defeats to Belgium (1-2) and Britain (2-4) on May 26 and 27 respectively. But the Fulton-coached side bounced back strongly in the return leg, winning 5-1 against Belgium and then beating Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked 4-4.

    (with inputs from PTI) READ MORE

