India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 0-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: First quarter underway; Streaming info

June 08, 2023 19:34

The second-placed Indian team will face the fifth-placed Argentina in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

India had a chance to regain the top spot in the standings when it played the Netherlands on June 7. But, Craig Fulton’s men succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against the Dutch to remain second.

“Defend well to win”. That’s the mantra of Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton, whose first assignment was the FIH Pro League mini tournament in London and where his side had mixed results.

The Indian team’s post-Graham Reid era began with back-to-back defeats to Belgium (1-2) and Britain (2-4) on May 26 and 27 respectively. But the Fulton-coached side bounced back strongly in the return leg, winning 5-1 against Belgium and then beating Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked 4-4.

