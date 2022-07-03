India vs England LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Updates: IND eyes Tokyo Olympics revenge against ENG

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Women's Hockey World Cup match between India and England in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

14'- India starts with an attacking front and gets a penalty corner courtesy Lalremsiami. However India fails to convert the penalty corner to a goal as the ball is missed.

FIRST QUARTER

8:03 PM IST: The teams make their way onto the pitch. Time for the national anthems.

LINEUPS-

India XI:

Savita Punia (captain, goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete,Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur

ENGLAND XI-

Hollie Pearne-Webb (c), Sophie Hamilton, Fiona Crackles, Izzy Petter, Giselle Ansley, Maddie Hinch (goalkeeper), Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth,

When was the last time the two teams faced each other?

India will open its campaign against England in pool B match in Amstelveen on Sunday, a year after losing to the same opponents 3-4 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. The two teams were to meet at the FIH Pro League but the two matches were cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the English camp.

SQUAD: INDIA- Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete,Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari ENGLAND- Hollie Pearne-Webb (c), Sophie Hamilton, Holly Hunt, Lily Walker, Fiona Crackles, Sabbie Heesh, Tess Howard, Shona McCallin, Izzy Petter, Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Maddie Hinch, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley,Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth, Darcy Bourne Reserves:, Lizzie Neal, Alex Malzer

PREVIEW:

No more considered as pushovers, a rejuvenated India would seek revenge against England when the two sides open their Pool B campaign in the Women's Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on Sunday.

The Indian women's hockey team would be eager to settle scores against a side which shattered its bronze medal hopes in last year's Tokyo Olympics.

India came tantalisingly close to claiming its maiden Olympic medal in Tokyo, only to lose 3-4 against England, which is playing as Great Britain in the showpiece.

But going into the tournament, the Indians would be high on confidence, especially after finishing a creditable third in their maiden outing in the FIH Pro League.

India's best performance in the World Cup was a fourth place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974, but since achieving a historic fourth place in Tokyo Games, the team has been on a phenomenal rise.

The Indian women's team achieved its best-ever world ranking, a sixth position in May and then gave some top teams of the world a run for their money in the FIH Pro League. India finished on the podium ahead of strong sides like Belgium, Australia and England.

Experienced goalkeeper Savita performed captaincy responsibilities brilliantly since taking over from talismanic Rani Rampal, who has been sidelined since the Tokyo Games due to a hamstring injury.

Even though it is well-oiled squad, India will definitely miss the experience and services of Rani.

India finished eighth in the last edition in 2018, but it is hoping for its first podium finish in this edition of the tournament and going by form and recent results, it is definitely not impossible.

England's best result in the World Cup is a a bronze medal in the 2010 edition in Rosario, Argentina. Besides, it also finished fourth in 1990 in Sydney.

There is hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides. England is placed fourth in world rankings while India is at sixth.

After England, India will face China on June 5, followed by its last pool match against New Zealand on July 7.

-PTI

Where to watch the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 will be telecast on the Star Sports 1 TV channel and Disney+ Hotstar.