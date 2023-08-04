India vs Japan LIVE Streaming Info Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

PREVIEW

India and Japan will face off on Friday in the second round of fixtures in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India started its campaign with a resounding 7-2 victory against China. Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored two goals eeach while Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh added one each.

Japan, on the other hand, lost its opener 1-2 against Korea. The side went up in the fifth minute of the game but lost the advantage in the second half and conceded the contest.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India has a lopsided record against the Japan team. The last match between the two saw India hammer Japan 8-0.

Played: 33 | India: 27 | Japan: 3 | Draw: 3

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 4, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 4 South Korea vs Pakistan - 04:00 PM IST China vs Malaysia - 06:15 PM IST India vs Japan - 08:30 PM IST