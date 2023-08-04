MagazineBuy Print

India vs Japan LIVE Streaming Info Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Here is all you need before India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 15:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India started its Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a 7-2 win against China.
India started its Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a 7-2 win against China. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu
infoIcon

India started its Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a 7-2 win against China. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu

PREVIEW

India and Japan will face off on Friday in the second round of fixtures in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India started its campaign with a resounding 7-2 victory against China. Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored two goals eeach while Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh added one each.

Japan, on the other hand, lost its opener 1-2 against Korea. The side went up in the fifth minute of the game but lost the advantage in the second half and conceded the contest.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India has a lopsided record against the Japan team. The last match between the two saw India hammer Japan 8-0.

Played: 33 | India: 27 | Japan: 3 | Draw: 3

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 4, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 4
South Korea vs Pakistan - 04:00 PM IST
China vs Malaysia - 06:15 PM IST
India vs Japan - 08:30 PM IST

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

