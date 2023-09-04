After winning inaugural Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup, India aims to lift Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Sunday the pools and match schedule for the inaugural FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024. The tournament will feature 16 nations divided into four groups. India has been placed in Pool C with the United States, Poland, and Namibia.

The host Oman has been drawn in Pool A for the upcoming pool games. Other teams in Pool A include Malaysia, Fiji, and the Netherlands. Australia, South Africa, Ukraine, and Zambia have been placed in Pool B, whereas New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand, and Paraguay will play in Pool D.

The Indian women’s team qualified for the World Cup by winning the inaugural Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, defeating Thailand 7-2 in the final.

Speaking about the teams in Pool C and competing with them, Navjot Kaur said, “It’s an exciting pool and I am looking forward to competing with some very strong teams. Having won the inaugural FIH Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, the confidence among the players is high and they all are ready to play the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 and bring glory to the country. It is an honour to represent the country at the highest level in this format and we will make sure that we get our hands on the trophy.”

Navjot’s deputy during the Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, Jyoti, said, “It was a competitive tournament and playing against quality teams will help us going forward. It has been a good learning experience for every player. However, we will keep working hard in our training and give everything when we are out there on the field.”

“We will not be taking anything for granted. We played some good hockey in the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup, and we hope to continue the same form in the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024,” she added.