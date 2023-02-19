Hockey

Indian junior women’s hockey team clinches 8-0 win against South Africa

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 12:36 IST
The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team registered a big 8-0 win against host South Africa in its second match of the Tour on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, it had begun its campaign with a convincing 8-1 win.

The South Africa Tour is part of the team’s preparations for the all-important Asia Cup U21, which is a qualification tournament for the forthcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

The visitor got off to a good start in the first quarter with fine skill and disciplined structure in its attack. The team’s first goal came in the very 1st minute of the match through Annu followed by a 9th minute goal by Vice Skipper Rujata Dadaso Pisal.

The team extended its lead to 3-0 in the 26th minute when Jyoti Chhatri scored a field goal. She struck another one in the following minute to take the team’s lead to a formidable 4-0.

Before the second quarter ended, the Indian Junior Women’s side scored two more goals in the 29th and 30th minute via Deepika Soreng and Jyothi Chhatri.

With a comfortable 6-0 lead on board, the visitor ended the fourth quarter with two more goals in the 54th and 59th minute scored by Annu and Deepika Sr.

The teams will next play on 20th February followed by two matches against South Africa “A’ team on 24th and 25th February.

