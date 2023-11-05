MagazineBuy Print

Indian team gears up for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023

The Indian team will begin its campaign against Korea at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 on December 5.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 13:34 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian Colts in action.
The Indian Colts in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Indian Colts in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Colts’ desire to finish on the podium at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, which is set to begin exactly a month from now - on December 5, has been boosted by their victory in their bronze medal match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The prestigious event will feature 16 teams competing for honours, divided into four Pools. India is placed in Pool C, along with Spain, Korea, and Canada. Argentina, Australia, Chile, and hosts Malaysia are in Pool A, while Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are in Pool B, and the Netherlands, Belgium, Pakistan, and New Zealand are in Pool D.

READ | India vs Japan, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

The Indian team will begin their campaign against Korea on 5th December. They will play Spain on December 7 and Canada on December 9.  

The Indian junior men’s team ended its Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 campaign with a bronze medal after defeating Pakistan 3-3 (6-5 SO).

The tournament served as a good preparation for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, as they faced several world-class teams like Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

“The team has performed well,” Indian junior men’s team Coach CR Kumar said, before adding, “However, I wouldn’t call it satisfying because there are some things we could have done better.”

“We will now return to Bangalore and use the weeks leading up to the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 to improve and sharpen the areas we identified during this performance in Johor Bahru. This tournament also provided us with insight into the performances of other teams that will compete in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, and we will plan our strategies accordingly,” he added.

The Indian team qualified for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final of the 2023 Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup, which was held in Salalah, Oman. 

