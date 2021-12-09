Indian women's hockey team's ACT campaign ends due to COVID case in squad

The Indian women's hockey team was on Thursday forced out of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, joining Malaysia which was also forced to withdraw from the tournament after being hit by virus here.

A day after the cancellation of its matches against defending champion Korea and China respectively, an Asian Hockey Federation source told PTI that the Indian team is no longer competing in the event. The side is currently in quarantine and the identity of the player who has tested positive has not been revealed.

"Last edition's runner-up India are out of the tournament due to a positive case in the squad. India will no longer participate any further in the tournament," the AHF source said.

While India was scheduled to take on host Korea on Wednesday, the side was slated to meet China on Thursday.

"With the health and safety of the players being paramount, the Indian Women's Hockey Team's match against China on 9th December will not take place," Hockey India had tweeted on Wednesday.

The pandemic had cast its shadow on the tournament on Monday itself when India's second match against Malaysia was cancelled due to COVID-related issues.