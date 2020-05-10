More Sports Hockey Hockey Mother’s Day | Hockey gave me an identity but mom made me who I am: Mandeep Singh “My mother is a simple, god-fearing woman who may not know much about hockey...but has given us the biggest life lessons," hockey star Mandeep Singh says about his mother. Uthra Ganesan 10 May, 2020 16:12 IST Mandeep Singh with his mother. Uthra Ganesan 10 May, 2020 16:12 IST At 25, he is a senior pro in the national hockey team, but Mandeep Singh remains the kid in his family. The youngest among three brothers and a sister, Mandeep admits his family’s support has made him what he is today.“I am the youngest and they treat me like that even now. I guess it’s true that you never grow up for your parents, specially mothers. You are always a kid for them. Despite staying away from my family for a large part of the last 15 years, it is their support and love that has sustained me in the sport,” he says, laughing.The laughter, again, is a trademark Mandeep thing. The youngster is always smiling, always laughing, even in the toughest of situations on field. Regardless of the result of a game, there is never a frown on his face. “As the youngest in the family, I am also the biggest prankster. That has remained with me in the team also! But it’s always harmless.“My mother is a simple, god-fearing woman who may not know much about hockey despite two of us (his elder brother Balwinder also played hockey for a while) playing the game but has given us the biggest life lessons, including how our actions should not hurt anyone even as a joke. She has taught us to stay happy under all circumstances and keep trust in Waheguru. Hockey has given me an identity but she has made me the person I am. Love you loads, Mom!” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos