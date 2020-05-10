Mother’s Day | Hockey gave me an identity but mom made me who I am: Mandeep Singh

At 25, he is a senior pro in the national hockey team, but Mandeep Singh remains the kid in his family. The youngest among three brothers and a sister, Mandeep admits his family’s support has made him what he is today.

“I am the youngest and they treat me like that even now. I guess it’s true that you never grow up for your parents, specially mothers. You are always a kid for them. Despite staying away from my family for a large part of the last 15 years, it is their support and love that has sustained me in the sport,” he says, laughing.

The laughter, again, is a trademark Mandeep thing. The youngster is always smiling, always laughing, even in the toughest of situations on field. Regardless of the result of a game, there is never a frown on his face. “As the youngest in the family, I am also the biggest prankster. That has remained with me in the team also! But it’s always harmless.

“My mother is a simple, god-fearing woman who may not know much about hockey despite two of us (his elder brother Balwinder also played hockey for a while) playing the game but has given us the biggest life lessons, including how our actions should not hurt anyone even as a joke. She has taught us to stay happy under all circumstances and keep trust in Waheguru. Hockey has given me an identity but she has made me the person I am. Love you loads, Mom!”