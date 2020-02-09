Women’s hockey: Haryana razes SAI to clinch National Senior A-division title

In the end, the final turned out to be anti-climatic and one-sided as Haryana lived up to its favourite’s tag and trounced SAI 6-0 to win the 10th National Senior Hockey (A division) championship title at the National Games Hockey stadium here on Sunday.

There were no more comebacks for the young SAI side which ran out of steam after a promising start.

SAI dominated the first quarter during which it earned three penalty corners. But SAI’s penalty-corner conversions left a lot to be desired as Haryana survived. It was a different Haryana side which took the field in the second quarter. The former champion shrugged off its defensive approach and played with lot of verve and aggression in the midfield, much to the discomfort of SAI defence.

Haryana took the lead in the 19th minute. Annu, after receiving a pass from the right, sold her marker a dummy and pushed the ball towards an unmarked Manisha, who scored. Poonam Rani did the spadework for the second goal with an excellent pass which was deflected in by Annu in the 22nd minute.

SEMIFINAL REPORT

SAI managed to keep a clean sheet in the third quarter despite being at the receiving end of the Haryana attack.

However, Haryana stamped its class by scoring four goals in the last quarter. Kajal struck a field goal in the 47th minute and Deepika made amends for her earlier misses by scoring the fourth goal in the 50th minute. Haryana kept up the pressure and scored twice again through Usha (59) and Deepika Sen (60). The latter converted a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the match to complete an excellent day for the champion side.

‘Excellent’

“We played excellent hockey today. I am proud of my girls. SAI’s performance was not up to the mark,” Azad Mallik, the Haryana coach, said after the match.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy finished third after defeating Maharashtra 2-1 in the loser’s final.

After a cagey start, the tournament’s top scorer, Rutuja Pisal, scored her 10th goal to put Maharashtra ahead in the 25th minute. However, MPHA struck twice in two minutes through Jyoti Pal (31) and Sadhana Senger (33) to turn the contest on its head.