Hockey Pro League, India vs Belgium LIVE: Rohidas makes it 2-2 for India

Hello and welcome to the Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the FIH Men's Pro League hockey match between India and Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

2nd Quarter

18' INDIA LEVEL AGAIN! Not even a minute has passed and India is back on the scoresheet. Mandeep wins a penalty corner which Harmanpreet takes. The dragflick is saved by the first runner which Vivek latches on to but Vanasch saves. The clearance falls to Amit Rohidas who smashes it into the far corner to pull India level.

17' GOAL BELGIUM! Its the same combination against Gougnard shifts towards the right side and crosses into the D which De Kerpel puts it into the back of the net with a flick from between his legs.

16' Belgium goes on the offensive after winning back the ball from India. Gougnard goes forward and puts De Kerpel through but is stopped by Harmanpreet in his tracks.

1st Quarter

15' GOAL INDIA! India gets the equaliser with 8 seconds to go in the first quarter. Surender Kumar goes brilliant solo run on the left and beats three Belgian defenders on his way and cuts it back for Vivek Prasad who pokes it in between Vincent Vanasch to pull India level.

15' Surender shakes off is marker on the left and flicks a pass to Dilpreet on the baseline. However, the forward is blocked by a crowd of white shirts.

13' Victor Wegnez dispossesses Manpreet in the centre and lays it off De Sloover but Amit Rohidas puts in a strong tackle to take the ball away from him.

11' Gougnard tries to find Briels at the near post but Harmanpreet reads the pass and clear it away for a wide out.

9' Manpreet slices open the Beligum defence with a through ball to Vivek Prasad in front of the goal. The teenager is unable to keep control of the ball and Boccard clears the ball away.

8' Good defensive work from Boccard. Mandeep and Gurinder combine on the baseline get into a scoring area inside the area but Boccard puts in a tenacious tackle to win back the ball.

6' Kina and Meurmans combine on the left and enter the circle. Surender stops Meurmans in his tracks and Belgium wins a wide out.

5' Blocked! India counters away quickly as Ramandeep enters the circle from the right and pulls the trigger. Arthur van Aubel puts in a vital block to thwart the attempt.

3' GOAL BELGIUM! Briels wins a penalty corner for Belgium which Alexander Hendrickx converts with a powerful dragflick into the bottom right corner.

2' Double Save! P.R. Sreejesh continues from where he left off yesterday. He saves two back-to-back shots from Sebastein Dockier and Thomas Briels.

1' Here we go! India begins the proceedings from right to left.

The teams are out on the pitch at the Kalinga Stadium for the national anthems. Belgium switches its gear to white while India is in traditional Blue.

Here is a recap of the first leg on Saturday

Indian goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and P.R. Sreejesh came up trumps as the men's hockey team beat the world number one Belgium 2-1 in the FIH Pro League match on Saturday. Mandeep Singh scored in the second minute to put India 1-0 up before Gauthier Boccard equalised for the visitor from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.

Ramandeep Singh proved to be the difference between the sides as his 46th-minute goal from a penalty corner deflection sent the Kalinga Stadium into raptures.

Graham Reid's side began the match in emphatic fashion as Mandeep Singh converted from close range to put India 1-0 up in the 2nd minute. Newcomer Raj Kumar Pal got the ball on the left side of the penalty area and cut a pass to Dilpreet Singh who sent a powerful reverse hit towards the goal which was deflected into the net by Mandeep.

Undeterred by the early goal, Belgium won four penalty corners in a row but Amit Rohidas blocked Alexander Hendrickx thrice while the fourth attempt went wide off the post. The visitor won two more corners in the first quarter but Krishan Pathak made a string of stunning saves to deny the Belgians.

Belgium pinned India back in its own circle for the entirety of the second quarter and won two penalty corners. Sreejesh was the hero during this period as thwarted attempts from Tom Boon, Augustin Meurmans and Simon Gougnard as India held to a slender lead.

The Indian goal was finally beaten soon after the half time as Belgium won a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. Gauthier Boccard made room on his left from a penalty corner variation and smashed a back pass into the roof of the net to pull the European champion level. Indian captain Manpreet Singh found the back of the net from a penalty corner in the 41st minute but video umpire Gareth Greenfield ruled out the goal as the ball was trapped inside the penalty area.

Belgium went close to getting the second goal when Florent van Aubel put Thomas Briels through to the goal but Pathak made a stunning save from point-blank range to save the reverse flick.

India snatched back the lead from a penalty corner in the 47th minute when Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick deflected off Victor Wegnez and fell for Ramandeep Singh who stabbed home from close range. Belgium swamped the Indian half in search of an equaliser and substituted goalkeeper Vicent Vanasch for an extra outfield player but the Indian defence stood firm to notch up a famous win.

The win took India to second the Pro League standings with eight points from three matches, behind Belgium which has 11 points from five games.

The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 from 5 pm onwards and will be streamed live on Hotstar app.