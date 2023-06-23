Rajiv Mishra, 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup silver medallist, passes away

Rajiv Mishra, an exceptionally talented forward who played a key role in India securing a silver medal in the 1997 Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Milton Keynes, passed away recently in mysterious circumstances. He was in his mid-40s and is survived by his wife and a daughter, said one of his team-mates.

Mishra’s body was found at his home in Benaras, where he was employed with the Railways. According to some of his teammates, Mishra might have died a few days back as his neighbours informed the police after a foul smell came out of his house. His family was in Lucknow.

Former India captain and Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey, who played with Mishra in Milton Keynes, was saddened by the passing of the fine player.

“Only three players – Rajiv, Baljit Singh Saini and I – from that Indian side were chosen in the Junior World XI. Rajiv excelled with his speed and skill and was definitely a star in the making. Unfortunately, his career was cut short by a knee injury during a training session at Patiala. Without the injury, he would have emerged as a star player,” said Tirkey.

Another player of that team, Rajesh Chauhan, remembered the gifted Mishra. “Rajiv was the hero of that Junior World Cup. He played freely, was a man of a few words and was focused on his job. He made a comeback hurriedly and it did not help. Losing a hero so early is a big loss,” said Chauhan.

The Calcutta-born Mishra, who struck nine goals, was one of the top goal-scorers of the 1997 Junior World Cup. The Indian side, also consisting of well known players such as Lazarus Barla and Sameer Dad and coached by V. Bhaskaran, reached the final of the event for the first time.

In an article headlined ‘A sharpshooter’, Sportstar’s respected hockey correspondent S. Thyagarajan wrote, “What distinguishes the compactly built Rajiv Mishra, whose long, curly hair struggles to surge out of his tight headband, are his competence, composure and craft inside the striking circle. He is an improved version of Dhanraj Pillay; quick and sharp with the ball. But the fact that Rajiv has an excellent finish to match makes him a shade better than Dhanraj.”

Rajiv was chosen as the ‘Sportstar Young Talent of the Year 1998.’