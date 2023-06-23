MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rajiv Mishra, 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup silver medallist, passes away

Mishra, who struck nine goals, was one of the top goal-scorers of the 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup in England where India finisher runner-up.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 19:18 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
FILE PHOTO: Rajiv Mishra passed away recenty in mysterious circumstances at his home in Benaras.
FILE PHOTO: Rajiv Mishra passed away recenty in mysterious circumstances at his home in Benaras. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rajiv Mishra passed away recenty in mysterious circumstances at his home in Benaras. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rajiv Mishra, an exceptionally talented forward who played a key role in India securing a silver medal in the 1997 Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Milton Keynes, passed away recently in mysterious circumstances. He was in his mid-40s and is survived by his wife and a daughter, said one of his team-mates.

Mishra’s body was found at his home in Benaras, where he was employed with the Railways. According to some of his teammates, Mishra might have died a few days back as his neighbours informed the police after a foul smell came out of his house. His family was in Lucknow.

Former India captain and Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey, who played with Mishra in Milton Keynes, was saddened by the passing of the fine player.

The Indian team during the 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup.

The Indian team during the 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Only three players – Rajiv, Baljit Singh Saini and I – from that Indian side were chosen in the Junior World XI. Rajiv excelled with his speed and skill and was definitely a star in the making. Unfortunately, his career was cut short by a knee injury during a training session at Patiala. Without the injury, he would have emerged as a star player,” said Tirkey.

Another player of that team, Rajesh Chauhan, remembered the gifted Mishra. “Rajiv was the hero of that Junior World Cup. He played freely, was a man of a few words and was focused on his job. He made a comeback hurriedly and it did not help. Losing a hero so early is a big loss,” said Chauhan.

Rajiv Mishra was awarded the ‘Young Achiever’ award by Sportstar in August 1998.

Rajiv Mishra was awarded the ‘Young Achiever’ award by Sportstar in August 1998. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Calcutta-born Mishra, who struck nine goals, was one of the top goal-scorers of the 1997 Junior World Cup. The Indian side, also consisting of well known players such as Lazarus Barla and Sameer Dad and coached by V. Bhaskaran, reached the final of the event for the first time.

In an article headlined ‘A sharpshooter’, Sportstar’s respected hockey correspondent S. Thyagarajan wrote, “What distinguishes the compactly built Rajiv Mishra, whose long, curly hair struggles to surge out of his tight headband, are his competence, composure and craft inside the striking circle. He is an improved version of Dhanraj Pillay; quick and sharp with the ball. But the fact that Rajiv has an excellent finish to match makes him a shade better than Dhanraj.”

Rajiv was chosen as the ‘Sportstar Young Talent of the Year 1998.’

Related Topics

Hockey Junior World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajiv Mishra, 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup silver medallist, passes away
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Navdeep Saini set to miss July county stint with Worcestershire after getting India call-up
    PTI
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - Aus 473 all out: Ecclestone fifer winds up Aussie innings; century for Sutherland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Yashasvi Jaiswal on maiden India Test call-up: Worked all my life for this moment, it’s just the beginning
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. MotoGP Bharat: UP CM Adityanath unveils first ticket, cheapest ticket to cost Rs 800
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Rajiv Mishra, 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup silver medallist, passes away
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023: India to open campaign against Canada - matches, schedule, venue and timings 
    Team Sportstar
  3. India in Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face Belgium, Germany, Canada
    Team Sportstar
  4. Junior hockey: Youth power to the fore in the Asia Cup
    Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. 40-day ‘intense training’ camp for Jr Hockey World Cup probables
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajiv Mishra, 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup silver medallist, passes away
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Navdeep Saini set to miss July county stint with Worcestershire after getting India call-up
    PTI
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - Aus 473 all out: Ecclestone fifer winds up Aussie innings; century for Sutherland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Yashasvi Jaiswal on maiden India Test call-up: Worked all my life for this moment, it’s just the beginning
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. MotoGP Bharat: UP CM Adityanath unveils first ticket, cheapest ticket to cost Rs 800
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment