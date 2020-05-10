Mother’s Day | Knowing she is there gives me belief that everything will be right: Udita

From the handball court to the hockey field in Hisar was not far, but it was perhaps the best journey Udita Duhan has made in her life. She hasn’t had to struggle for permission to play, like most girls in Haryana have to, but the journey hasn’t been easy.

“My mother is not just that in my life. She is my mother, father, friend, supporter and biggest fan. My father played handball and I did, too. But his death in 2015 meant all of a sudden my mother had to go from homemaker and caregiver to running the family and household on her own. The three of us – two sisters and a brother – have never been without her support. She may not know much about the game, but she knows her children well enough to always have our back,” Udita says.

.@TheHockeyIndia star Udita talks about her mother, who she calls her 'friend, supporter and a father figure' in her life.



Share your memories of your mother with us using #MyMomMyStar and get featured on Sportstar pic.twitter.com/vAqPivmT8N — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 10, 2020

Udita was named India under-18 captain at the Asia Cup (India won bronze) in 2016, barely months after her father passed away. “Every time I feel low, confused or upset, she is there to guide me both as a mother and a father. When I need emotional support, she is my mom. When I seek advice and help to clear my doubts, she is my dad. And I am amazed how she can do both so easily. Back in 2016 also she was my biggest strength that helped me take that responsibility. Knowing she is there gives me belief that everything will be right,” she adds.