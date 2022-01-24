Women's Asia Cup: India thrashes Singapore 9-1 to enter semis

Gurjit Kaur slammed a hat-trick while Monika and Jyoti scored a brace each as defending champion India spanked lowly Singapore 9-1 to register its second win in Pool A and qualify for the semifinals of the women's Asia Cup Hockey tournament here on Monday.

After drubbing Malaysia 9-0 in their opener, the Indians slumped to an unexpected 0-2 loss against pool topper Japan.

But they put that defeat behind them and dished out a much coordinated display on Monday to steamroll Singapore.

Gurjit (8th, 37th, 48th) converted two penalty corners, while Monika (6th, 17th) and Jyoti (43rd, 58th) scored two field goals apiece. The other goal-getters for India were Vandana Katariya (8th) and Mariana Kujur (10th).

India will take on Pool B leader Korea in the first semifinal on Wednesday, while Japan, who beat Malaysia 8-0 in another Pool B match, will be up against China in the other last four match.

The final of the tournament will be played on Thursday. The top four teams will automatically qualify for this year's FIH World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and Netherlands.

As expected, a much superior India completely dominated the match from the word go and pumped in four goals in the first quarter.

India started on a bright note and enjoyed possession with its brisk, fast-paced one-touch game.

India took the lead in the sixth minute through a field goal by Monika. Two minutes later the Savita Punia-led side doubled its lead through Kujur before Katariya deflected in seconds later to extend its lead.

Star drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur made it 4-0 by converting a penalty corner in the 10th minute.

India continued in the same vein in the second quarter and added another goal through Monika.

It was raining penalty corners for India as it earned as many as 15 of them in the match but made use of just three, which would definitely be a cause of concern for chief coach Janneke Schopman.

The play was mostly centred in the Singapore half as the Indian defence was hardly tested till the 43rd minute.

Singapore managed just one shot at the Indian goal when it secured its only penalty corner which was converted by Toh Li Min.