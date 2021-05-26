Former Mumbai cricketer Ranjita Rane passes away

Former Mumbai cricketer Ranjita Rane, 43, lost her battle against cancer on Wednesday.

Rane represented Mumbai in 44 first-class games between 1995 and 2003 and was known as a disciplined cricketer in the circuit.

A genuine all-rounder, Rane bowled medium pace and was a hard-hitter. She started her career at the Indian Gymkhana in Matunga and then went on to play for the Mumbai side.

Last year, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) had given her Rs 1,00000 as a one-time grant.