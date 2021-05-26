Home New Articles Former Mumbai cricketer Ranjita Rane passes away Rane represented Mumbai in 44 first-class g3.ames between 1995 and 200 Team Sportstar 26 May, 2021 15:23 IST Ranjita Rane started her career at the Indian Gymkhana in Matunga and then went on to play for the Mumbai side. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 26 May, 2021 15:23 IST Former Mumbai cricketer Ranjita Rane, 43, lost her battle against cancer on Wednesday.Rane represented Mumbai in 44 first-class games between 1995 and 2003 and was known as a disciplined cricketer in the circuit. A genuine all-rounder, Rane bowled medium pace and was a hard-hitter. She started her career at the Indian Gymkhana in Matunga and then went on to play for the Mumbai side. Last year, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) had given her Rs 1,00000 as a one-time grant. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.