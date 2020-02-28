Juventus fails to convince as pressure for European success grows

Jurgen Klopp recently labelled Juventus as a favourite to succeed his Liverpool side as winner of the Champions League, and Lionel Messi has also talked up the Italians’ chances, but it looked nothing like contender to lift the trophy as Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates fired blanks against Lyon on Wednesday.

Juve will have to come from behind in the second leg of its last-16 tie on March 17 after going down 1-0 in France as a first-half goal by Lucas Tousart separated the teams.

The French side was a worthy winner, despite enduring a mediocre season in Ligue 1 and only just scraping through its group. It will be confident of scoring an away goal in Turin, too.

ALSO READ| Europa League: Salzburg's tie with Eintracht Frankfurt postponed due to storm threat

All the pressure is on the Serie A outfit. While its rival talk up, those within the club admit winning the competition is the major objective, although they have emphasised the importance of luck in the knockout phase.

“We are very lucky to be able to chase the Champions League dream, because if we achieve it, it will be bliss, and if we don’t the journey will have been beautiful,” insisted coach Maurizio Sarri on the eve of the Lyon game.

However, no Juventus supporter, or director, will agree with that if it does not improve on its performance in Lyon.

ALSO READ| Liverpool announces GBP 42m pre-tax profits despite record GBP 223m spend on players

The Italian league leader mustered just one attempt on target, with Ronaldo unable to continue the form that had seen him score in each of his first nine appearances of 2020, and bag 19 goals since the beginning of December.

He is 35 now, so Juve is in a hurry to win the Champions League with the Portugal star, who cost the club 100 million euros ($109 million) from Real Madrid in 2018, not to mention his astronomical wages.

- No holding back -

The Italian press did not hold back on Thursday, with Turin-based sports daily Tuttosport leading the assault by complaining that “This is not Juve!” Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport asked: “Juve, where are you?” The paper also warned Sarri “is in trouble“.

Skipper Leonardo Bonucci accepted his side “got it all wrong” while Sarri himself admitted his team had been “slow and sluggish“.

ALSO READ| India vs Qatar: Edwin, Seriton receive maiden national team call-ups

Yet there are enough young legs in the Juventus team -- not least 85.5 million-euro centre-back Matthijs de Ligt -- for it to play with greater energy than it did against Lyon.

Perhaps there is simply too much pressure on Juventus, which is desperate for Champions League success having lost five finals since last lifting the trophy in 1996.

Along with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, it is also one of those European mega-clubs whose domestic dominance has become so entrenched it is now all about the Champions League. European failure can leave any other success feeling rather hollow.

Lyon, probably the worst team left in the competition when the draw for the last 16 was made, looked transformed on Wednesday, with Brazilian January signing Bruno Guimaraes outstanding in midfield.

ALSO READ| Manchester United, Arsenal aim to secure last-16 Europa berths

However, its coach Rudi Garcia knows not to get carried away.

“We demonstrated that we are not in the last 16 purely by chance, but there is still the second leg to come and it will be very difficult there,” he said.

Home advantage could be decisive for Juve, which has not lost in front of its own fans in Turin since Ajax dumped them out in last season’s quarterfinals.

In the round before that it lost 2-0 at Atletico Madrid only for a Ronaldo hat-trick to turn the tie around in the return leg.

Anything is still possible if Ronaldo shows up in the second leg, and the Italian champion can also take comfort from the fact few of Europe’s other giants -- Bayern and Manchester City apart -- have really excelled so far in these knockout games.