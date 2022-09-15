Babar Azam will lead the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The PCB announced the squad on Thursday evening with Shadab Khan being Babar’s deputy.

The good news for Pakistan is that fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who missed the Asia Cup due to an injury is back in the side.

Afridi had missed the Asia Cup after being advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. He had copped an injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

The squad also featured Shan Masood, who is yet to play in a T20I, while Haider Ali was recalled to the side after last featuring in the format in December 2021.

The main squad also features Naseem Shah with Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Sahani included as reserves.

However, Fakhar Zaman, the blazing batter, was dropped to the reserves and despite much buzz, there was also no recall for veteran Shoaib Malik.

“We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” chief selector Mohammad Wasim said.

“That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE."

“These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard," he added.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play a tri-series, involving Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup and New Zealand Tri-series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan Squad for England series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir