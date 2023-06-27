Asian Kabaddi Championship: India begins campaign against South Korea - full schedule, matches and timing

Defending champion India - the most successful side at the Asian Kabaddi Championship - will begin its campaign on June 27 when it takes on host South Korea in Busnan, the host city of the championship. In the day’s second game, India will be up against Chinese Taipei at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India won the continental championship seven times in eight editions. Iran won it in the 2003 edition held in Kangar, Malaysia.

The four-day event marks the return of the Asian championship after a gap of six years. The previous iteration was held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017 when India came out as eventual champions beating Pakistan 32-26 in the final.

The tournament will be played in a single-legged round-robin format with the top two teams meeting in the final on June 30.