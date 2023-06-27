MagazineBuy Print

Asian Kabaddi Championship: India begins campaign against South Korea - full schedule, matches and timing

On Tuesday, India will play two matches. Opening its campaign against South Korea at 10:30 AM IST, India will be up against Chinese Taipei at 12:30 PM IST in its second game.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 07:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India celebrates victory over Iran during the men’s Kabaddi final at Nansha Gymnasium at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, on November 26, 2010.
FILE PHOTO: India celebrates victory over Iran during the men's Kabaddi final at Nansha Gymnasium at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, on November 26, 2010. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India celebrates victory over Iran during the men’s Kabaddi final at Nansha Gymnasium at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, on November 26, 2010. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Defending champion India - the most successful side at the Asian Kabaddi Championship - will begin its campaign on June 27 when it takes on host South Korea in Busnan, the host city of the championship. In the day’s second game, India will be up against Chinese Taipei at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India won the continental championship seven times in eight editions. Iran won it in the 2003 edition held in Kangar, Malaysia.

The four-day event marks the return of the Asian championship after a gap of six years. The previous iteration was held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017 when India came out as eventual champions beating Pakistan 32-26 in the final.

The tournament will be played in a single-legged round-robin format with the top two teams meeting in the final on June 30.

Full India schedule at Asian Kabaddi Championship:
June 27, Tuesday - India vs Korea - 10:30 AM IST
June 27, Tuesday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:30 PM IST
June 28, Wednesday - India vs Japan - 11:30 AM IST
June 29, Thursday - India vs Iran - 10:30 AM IST
June 30, Friday - India vs Hong Kong - 7:30 AM IST
June 30, Friday - Final - 10:30 AM IST

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
