Bengal Warriors: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Here is the full squad of defending champion Bengal Warriors ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League.

31 August, 2021 19:10 IST

Bengal Warriors after winning the ProKabaddi League title in 2019   -  AP

Defending champion Bengal Warriors has more or less retained the core group that won the side the title in 2019.

The team's auction strategy has been conservative given that main players Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhs were among those retained. Abozar Mighani is an interesting addition to this side. The Iranian defender comes in post a stint with the Telugu Titans.

Here's what the squad for the Bengal Warriors looks like after the three-day auction.

NamePositionPrice
Maninder SinghRaiderRetained
Ravindra Ramesh KumawatRaiderRetained
Sukesh HegdeRaiderRs.30 L
Sumit SinghRaiderRs.20 L
Akash PikalmundeRaiderRs.17 L
Rishank DevadigaRaiderRs. 20 L
Rinku NarwalDefenderRetained
Abozar Mohajer MighaniDefenderRs.30.50 L
Vijin ThangaduraiDefenderRs.10 L
ParveenDefenderRs.10 L
Rohit BanneDefenderRs.10 L
Darshan JDefenderRs.10 L
Sachin VittalaDefenderRs.17.50 L
Mohammad Esmaeil NabibakhshAll-rounderRetained
Manoj Gowda KAll-rounderRs.10 L
RohitAll-rounderRs. 6 L

