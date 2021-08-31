More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi Bengal Warriors: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here is the full squad of defending champion Bengal Warriors ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League. Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:10 IST Bengal Warriors after winning the ProKabaddi League title in 2019 - AP Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:10 IST Defending champion Bengal Warriors has more or less retained the core group that won the side the title in 2019. The team's auction strategy has been conservative given that main players Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhs were among those retained. Abozar Mighani is an interesting addition to this side. The Iranian defender comes in post a stint with the Telugu Titans.Here's what the squad for the Bengal Warriors looks like after the three-day auction.NamePositionPriceManinder SinghRaiderRetainedRavindra Ramesh KumawatRaiderRetainedSukesh HegdeRaiderRs.30 LSumit SinghRaiderRs.20 LAkash PikalmundeRaiderRs.17 LRishank DevadigaRaiderRs. 20 LRinku NarwalDefenderRetainedAbozar Mohajer MighaniDefenderRs.30.50 LVijin ThangaduraiDefenderRs.10 LParveenDefenderRs.10 LRohit BanneDefenderRs.10 LDarshan JDefenderRs.10 LSachin VittalaDefenderRs.17.50 LMohammad Esmaeil NabibakhshAll-rounderRetainedManoj Gowda KAll-rounderRs.10 LRohitAll-rounderRs. 6 L Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :