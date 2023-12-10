MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 11.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 22:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pink Panthers (pink and blue) players try to overpower a Gujarat Fortune Giants during Pro Kabaddi league match at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September21, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Pink Panthers (pink and blue) players try to overpower a Gujarat Fortune Giants during Pro Kabaddi league match at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September21, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Rohit Jain Paras
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pink Panthers (pink and blue) players try to overpower a Gujarat Fortune Giants during Pro Kabaddi league match at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September21, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Rohit Jain Paras

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Gujarat Giants on the third day of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Sunday.

In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will meet UP Yoddhas at the same venue -Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record

In a total of 12 matches, Gujarat Giants has won six, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers has won four of them. Two encounters between them ended in a tie. 

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record

In 13 matches between the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls has come out on top on eight occasions, while UP Yoddhas has five victories. 

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details

When will the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 10 match start?
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 11.
When will the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?
The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 11.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

