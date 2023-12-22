MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 23.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 22:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE Photo: Tamil Thalaivas’s Captain Ajith Kumar (blue jersey) successful ride against Jaipur Pink Panthers during the ProKabaddi League (PKL) at the Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai on August 21, 2019.
FILE Photo: Tamil Thalaivas’s Captain Ajith Kumar (blue jersey) successful ride against Jaipur Pink Panthers during the ProKabaddi League (PKL) at the Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai on August 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / M. Vedhan
infoIcon

FILE Photo: Tamil Thalaivas’s Captain Ajith Kumar (blue jersey) successful ride against Jaipur Pink Panthers during the ProKabaddi League (PKL) at the Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai on August 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / M. Vedhan

Tamil Thalaivas will face Patna Pirates on the second day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Saturday.

In the second match, Gujarat Giants will meet UP Yoddhas at the same venue - SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record

In a total of 12 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers has won 6 whereas Tamil Thalaivas has come out victorious on 3 occasions. The matches ended in a tie.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record

In 9 matches between the two teams, Gujarat Giants have won 5 whereas UP Yoddhas have come out victorious on 2 occasions. Two matches ended in a stalemate.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details

When will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 10 match start?
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 23.
When will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?
The Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 23.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Luis Suarez reunites with former Barca teammate Messi at Inter Miami
    Reuters
  2. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE score, NAS 3-1 ETT, Saudi Pro League: Al Kuwaykibi pulls one back for Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Pawan, defence hand Telugu Titans 37-36 win on Haryana Steelers; Sachin, Sudhakar, Krishan help Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas 46-33
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v AUS: White ball pro Richa Ghosh gets a memorable first taste of Test cricket with parents watching along
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Pawan, defence hand Telugu Titans 37-36 win on Haryana Steelers; Sachin, Sudhakar, Krishan help Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas 46-33
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 10 Highlights: PP 43-15 BB, Shadloui, Aslam shine as Puneri Paltan destroy Bengaluru Bulls 43-18; Arjun, Lucky give Panthers 41-24 victory over UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Luis Suarez reunites with former Barca teammate Messi at Inter Miami
    Reuters
  2. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE score, NAS 3-1 ETT, Saudi Pro League: Al Kuwaykibi pulls one back for Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Pawan, defence hand Telugu Titans 37-36 win on Haryana Steelers; Sachin, Sudhakar, Krishan help Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas 46-33
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v AUS: White ball pro Richa Ghosh gets a memorable first taste of Test cricket with parents watching along
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment