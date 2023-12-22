PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records

Tamil Thalaivas will face Patna Pirates on the second day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Saturday.

In the second match, Gujarat Giants will meet UP Yoddhas at the same venue - SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record

In a total of 12 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers has won 6 whereas Tamil Thalaivas has come out victorious on 3 occasions. The matches ended in a tie.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record

In 9 matches between the two teams, Gujarat Giants have won 5 whereas UP Yoddhas have come out victorious on 2 occasions. Two matches ended in a stalemate.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details