Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Updates: Iranian derby in Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan; Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengaluru Bulls by 17 points

January 21, 2024 19:14

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas | head-to-head record

In PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other 13 times.

With 11 wins against Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls are ahead in the head-to-head record between these teams. Tamil Thalaivas have won 2 times.

The previous contest between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas ended in favour of the former. They won 38-37 earlier in Season 10.

After 14 matches, Bengaluru Bulls are 9th on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won 6 times and lost 8 in 14 matches, amassing 37 points so far.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have 25 points and are 10th on the points table. They have won 4 and lost 9 times.