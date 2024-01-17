January 17, 2024 19:26

Jaipur vs Haryana - Head to head, game in numbers

In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played each other 13 times.

Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record, winning 8 times while Haryana Steelers have returned with a victory on 3 occasions. Two matches between these teams ended in ties.

The last Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers match saw the former come out on top with a 45-34 victory.

After 13 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers are first on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won 9 times, lost 2, and played out 2 ties, amassing 53 points so far.

Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have 39 points and are fifth on the points table. They have won 7, lost 4, and tied 1 match so far.