- January 17, 2024 20:54DD 23-28 GG
Nabibakhsh goes in for the raid. The brief seems clear that he needs to spend some time too. Nabi gets a bonus. Ashu comes in with the aim to inflict the all out. Deepak Singh goes for the legs but Ashu’s momentum will help him get to the midline.
- January 17, 2024 20:52DD 22-27 GG
Manu comes in, is gifted an advanced tackle. Ashu Malik can return to the mat as a result. Last five minutes of the match to go. It’s still anyone’s match. Ashu Malik comes in, he needs to score and he goes straight into the right corner. Sonu Jaglan runs to him and tries to keep him back but fails. Meanwhile referees have given a green card to Ram Mehar Singh for coaching during the raid. Gujarat reviews this now, saying the raider didn’t get through. The contention could be if some part of Ashu’s body was in the lobby when he went past the midline. Hand is coming from inside the playing area. His chest is in the orange area too. Gujarat loses its review too. Five points separate the two sides.
- January 17, 2024 20:48DD 20-27 GG
Sonu Jaglan comes in for a DOD raid. The raid comes down to the very last minute and it looks like Sonu will fail but Yogesh can’t hold on and goes for a tackle and Sonu only has to go right to the midline. GIFTED. The seven-point lead is back for the Giants.
- January 17, 2024 20:47ASHU MALIK’S TIME OFF COURT: More than eight minutes now
This is what Gujarat has done right. Neutralising the big threat.
- January 17, 2024 20:46DD 20-26 GG - Into the final 10 minutes now
Nabibakhsh comes in to raid and the intention from Gujarat to slow the game down is clear. Meetu does the same. Both teams seem to be playing on the DOD raid. Parteek Dahiya comes in for the DOD raid. Parteek goes for the back kick deep in the left corner and is dashed out right then. This attempt for him is not working for him. Meetu in now for a DOD raid and he goes from side to side. Deepak then pushes him out with all the energy he has in his body. Brings up his high five with a powerful dash. Lovely stuff.
- January 17, 2024 20:41DD 19-24 GG
Meetu takes points when people go for him rather than the other way around. Staying away from him is keeping Gujarat’s defenders safe.
- January 17, 2024 20:40DD 19-24 GG
Jitendra in the left corner puts in a massive ankle hold on Ashu Malik. This was nervy. EVeryone was waiting for the other to put in the effort. Iron grip this from Jitender as he gets help to turn Ashu around. Lead up to five points now.
- January 17, 2024 20:39DD 19-22 GG
Nitin gets a kick on Yogesh and then slips out of the ankle hold. Coach Rambir is giving him an earful on the bench.
- January 17, 2024 20:39DD 19-21 GG
Both teams playing on DOD. Fazel tells Sonu - Go running but fake. Sonu runs, Yogesh goes for the hold, Sonu escapes it but he can’t escape Ashish. Lovely defending from Delhi.. Meetu now comes for the DOD raid. Sombir makes the mistake of going to Meetu. Impatience costing Gujarat here in key moments. The lead now is down to a three-point raid. Giant are now down to three men and Ashu Malik has Fazel where he wants him. He gets a massive kick on the Iranian.
- January 17, 2024 20:36DD 16-21 GG
CONFIDENCE. Sombir gets Ashu Malik again. He blocks him and brings him down and Fazel comes to help him. Lovely partnership between the two corners.
- January 17, 2024 20:35DD 16-20 GG
Nabibakhsh steps up and puts in an empty raid. Meetu follows for Delhi, going side to side in search of a point but will return empty handed. Ashu Malik comes in ton raid and Nabibakhsh puts in a very flimsy tackle. That’s a point waisted as it was a DOD raid for Delhi. Gujarat comes in on a DOD raid, Nitin the raider who gets Vikrant.
- January 17, 2024 20:33DD 15-19 GG
Sonu comes in. Ashish brings him down in the left corner. Meetu also gets a touch on an orange shirt for two quick points to Delhi. Parteek Dahiya comes in and Ashish puts in a massive backhold, gets support for it too. The Delhi defence is clicking and how. Ashu Malik is back on the mat and the stadium is cheering loudly for him.
- January 17, 2024 20:31HALFTIME - Gujarat leads Delhi by seven points
As things stand, after a shaky start, Gujarat has found a way to neutralise its nerves and a very dangerous Ashu Malik to end the first half with a seven point lead. The tactical switch to send Nabibakhsh to the right cover has paid off, with Gujarat now happy to use Fazel as bait to draw raiders in to then be handled by a looming right defence. Ashu is raking the raid points for Delhi almost singlehandedly. He will need support and just find some momentum. Gujarat are very reliant on that momentum and if they can be rattled, they will concede points. One way to do that is to get the brain of the side Fazel on the bench for as long as possible.
- January 17, 2024 20:26DD 12-19 GG
Sonu has found some rhythm and looks manages a touch on Mohit as he goes back to the midline on all fours. Ashu is constantly testing the left cover and corner but Fazel and Rakesh are constantly telling their teammates to not take hasty decisions. Ashu Malik comes in for a DOD raid. Sombir then catches him with a double ankle hold as he tries to prop himself up for a jump. Brilliant work. This was Ashu’s 14th raid. One man effort this.
- January 17, 2024 20:23DD 12-17 GG
Oh acrobatic from Sonu. He spends some time trying to find a touch and finally gets an almost Tiger-Shroffesque kick on Vikrant for a point. Ashu comes in looking for a touch on Fazel or Sombir but has to head back with just a bonus. Parteek Dahiya is then ushered out of the mat. Excellent dash from Yogesh when Parteek is trying to back kick on the left corner.
- January 17, 2024 20:21DD 10-16 GG
Ashu won’t allow Fazel to win the game of the minds. The sliding toe touch is back and Fazel has to go to the bench. No better time for Delhi to capitalise when the brain of the team is on the sidelines. An empty raid from Gujarat. Ashu comes in again and Parteek tries to lunge for his legs. Unsuccessfully. Fazel and the coach immediately speak to him asking him to relax when he comes to the bencH. Sonu Jaglan gets Ashish with a toe touch himself. Ashu then manages a bonus plus touch point as Balaji D runs to him and gives him the point. Delhi is getting back and it’s a one-man effort.
- January 17, 2024 20:19DD 7-15 GG
Nice change in strategy from Gujarat. They’re not going for Ashu. They’re making him work. Ashu is hesitating to get those sliding toe touches, so the mental battle has been won here by Gujarat, for the time being. Sonu puts in an empty raid. Meetu comes in on a DOD raid. After giving him some time to panic, Deepak first went for him after he saw Meetu parallel to the midline and the rest of the Gujarat defence came to his aid. Sonu then comes for a DOD raid and gets Vikrant and Mohit who try to stop him too close to the midline. Sonu uses his height to bulldoze past the attempt. Fazel loves it and immediately appreciates his raider.
- January 17, 2024 20:13DD 7-12 GG
Parteek Dahiya is diving parallel to the baulk line. How is this supposed to help the raider? Delhi’s defence is happy to give him a few seconds down on the mat as they get the tackle point.
- January 17, 2024 20:13DD 6-12 GG
Manjeet comes in now for Delhi and as he goes for Fazel, Deepak and Nabibakhsh leave him stranded in the middle of a circle of orange shirts. Nice strategic change this.
- January 17, 2024 20:12DD 6-11 GG - GUJARAT GETS THE PRECIOUS ALL OUT
Nabibakhsh has moved to the right cover. Ashu goes for Fazel but Deepak and Nabibakhsh combine in a chain to take care of him. Incredible anticipation from that right defence. Parteek then goes in with two men left on the mat. He sends the right corner off the mat and drags the last man with him to the mat. ALL OUT INFLICTED. Meanwhile, Delhi all in again and they have sent Sombir back to the bench. Ashish then puts in a big backhold to stop Rakesh in his tracks. Insanely quick pace in the game today.
- January 17, 2024 20:10DD 4-6 GG
Manjeet comes in and immediately targets the corners. Deepak Singh goes for his legs and gets an ankle. He gets support as Gujarat circles the duo to close out the tackle. Delhi now done to four men. Delhi then takes out Rakesh, by bringing him down on the left flank. Officials are taking some time before giving Delhi the point though. Is there a self out in the left corner? YES. Ashish has stepped out before the tackle happened and so Gujarat gets the point. Delhi contests this call and believe Rakesh got the touch and then Ashish stepped out. Rakesh kicks back, but has the touch happened? REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL. Raider is safe. Advantage for Gujarat. Delhi lose their reviews for the game now. Was this necessary?
- January 17, 2024 20:06DD 4-4 GG
Gujarat down to three men. Sonu Jaglan is subbed in to try and get a point but puts in an empty raid. Meetu goes in and Sombir goes for his legs. He has support from Deepak and Sonu Jaglan and SUPER TACKLE FOR GUJARAT. Nicely done. Rakesh then goes in for Gujarat on a DOD (Do or die raid) and he gets a running hand touch on Mohit. Referees give him the touch.
- January 17, 2024 20:03DD 4-1 GG
Meetu comes in, goes from side to side. Meetu then slides towards the left and gets a touch on Fazel Atrachali. They then bring Parteek Dahiya out after his attempted dubki fails. Mohit and Vikrant doing a good job and coach Rambir Singh Khokar is ecstatic on the bench. Ashu then gets a touch on Nabibakhsh. Early momentum going to Delhi. He gets a deep touch on Nabibakhsh’s hair.
- January 17, 2024 20:01DD 1-1 GG
Ashu will get proceedings going and he goes towards that left corner where Fazel Atrachali right away. Empty raid to get started. Rakesh goes in deep in the right corner and the dash comes in with full speed. Bonus for Rakesh though.
- January 17, 2024 20:00HEAD TO HEAD BETWEEN THE CAPTAINS
Ashu Malik got Fazel out four times but Fazel got him just once. Can Ashu’s purple patch continue in this game too?
- January 17, 2024 19:53Gujarat Giants licking it wounds
Gujarat Giants fell to a heavy 17-37 loss to Puneri Paltan. Skipper Fazel believes that the mistakes began after the first 10 minutes and did not stop. Coach Ram Mehar believes that Sonu Jaglan had an opportunity to get an early all out when Pune’s main raiders and star defender Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh were on the bench. But the plan flipped and Gujarat conceded the all out instead. He deems this the turning point of the match. Gujarat’s main raider is still not an identified spot and that seems to be hurting them a fair bit in the mid stage of the tournament.
- January 17, 2024 19:49Playing 7s: Delhi vs Gujarat
Delhi: Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Mohit, Vikrant, Yogesh, Ashish
Gujarat: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Deepak Singh, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Balaji D, Mohammad Nabibakhsh
- January 17, 2024 19:32FINAL DAY OF THE JAIPUR LEG
Jaipur Pink Panthers can so something other teams this season have not done so far - finishing their home leg with a clean sweep.
- January 17, 2024 19:26Jaipur vs Haryana - Head to head, game in numbers
In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played each other 13 times.
Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record, winning 8 times while Haryana Steelers have returned with a victory on 3 occasions. Two matches between these teams ended in ties.
The last Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers match saw the former come out on top with a 45-34 victory.
After 13 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers are first on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won 9 times, lost 2, and played out 2 ties, amassing 53 points so far.
Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have 39 points and are fifth on the points table. They have won 7, lost 4, and tied 1 match so far.
- January 17, 2024 19:20Game 02: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers head into this contest after a win against U Mumba on January 15. They won the match 31-29 and it was their ninth win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Haryana Steelers also won their last match after beating Tamil Thalaivas 36-31 on January 14.
- January 17, 2024 18:54Delhi vs Gujarat - Head to head, game in numbers
Dabang Delhi K.C. have faced Gujarat Giants 13 times in the history of PKL.
With 6 wins against Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi K.C. are ahead in the head-to-head record. Gujarat Giants have won 5 times, while 2 matches ended in ties.
The previous contest between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants ended in favour of the former. They won 35-28 earlier in Season 10.
With 7 wins, 3 losses, and 2 ties, Dabang Delhi K.C. are third on the PKL 10 points table with 43 points.
Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have 39 points and are fourth on the points table. They have won 7 and lost 5 times.
- January 17, 2024 18:53Game 01: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants preview
Gujarat Giants were beaten by Puneri Paltan in their last match by a 17-37 scoreline on January 12.
Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, played out a 39-39 tie against Patna Pirates on January 14 in their last outing.
