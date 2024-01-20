MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi 33-27 U Mumba; Pawan Sehrawat in action later

PKL 10: Catch updates, highlights, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Updated : Jan 20, 2024 20:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Dabang Delhi takes on U Mumba
Dabang Delhi takes on U Mumba
lightbox-info

Dabang Delhi takes on U Mumba

Follow Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 44 where Dabang Delhi KC takes on U Mumba and Telugu Titans will face UP Yoddhas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Score to read as Delhi- Mumba

  • January 20, 2024 20:54
    36-30

    Heidarali Ekrami sends off Vikrant to the bench.

  • January 20, 2024 20:52
    36-29

    Pranay Rane is caught in Yogesh and Delhi’s encirclement. 

  • January 20, 2024 20:50
    34-27

    Ashu Malik’s back hold of Jai Bhagwan with Yogesh playing a key role in the tackle.

  • January 20, 2024 20:49
    33-27

    Sombir , Surinder Singh fall prey to Ashu Malik’s brilliant raiding as he secures his 14th raid point of the day.

  • January 20, 2024 20:47
    31-26

    Same trick, same result. Ashu gets better of Guman Singh yet again.

  • January 20, 2024 20:43
    30-25

    Ashu Malik baits Surinder by getting a bonus and manages to oust him with ease as he touches the midline before he is sent out by Singh’s tackle.

  • January 20, 2024 20:41
    28-25

    SUPER RAID BY GUMAN!!! Vishal Bhardwaj, Manu, Yogesh, Manjeet are sent to the bench as Guman’s swift turn ends with a midline touch. 

  • January 20, 2024 20:39
    28-21

    Super 10 for Ashu Malik as Sombir is caught unaware.

  • January 20, 2024 20:38
    26-20

    Bittu is fallen prey to Ashu’s running touch, U Mumba challenges the decision. However, the review is unsuccessful. 

  • January 20, 2024 20:35
    23-19

    Double thigh hold by Surinder sends out Manu.

  • January 20, 2024 20:33
    23-18

    Ashu gets Sombir with his deceptive reverse toe touch in the right corner.

  • January 20, 2024 20:32
    22-17

    Ashu Malik drags Sombir with him. Pranay Rane, who goes to raid next for U Mumba inflicts an ALL OUT on his team for the first time this match.

  • January 20, 2024 20:30
    17-16

    Surinder Singh is attacked by Ashu Malik’s running hand touch.

  • January 20, 2024 20:24
    16-16

    Ashu Malik skids past the Delhi tackle initiated by Bittu , Gokulakannan M to touch the centreline and equalise the score.

  • January 20, 2024 20:22
    13-16

    ALL OUT!! Surinder Singh circles Akash Prasher as Dabang Delhi is given its first all out of the match.

  • January 20, 2024 20:21
    12-11

    ANOTHER TACKLE !!! Jai Bhagwan is tackled by Vishal Bharadwaj despite U Mumba’s raider nearly coming close to the centre line.

  • January 20, 2024 20:16
    8-9

    SUPER TACKLE!!! Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is caught by Vishal Bhardwaj’s thigh hold.

  • January 20, 2024 20:15
    6-9

    Amirmohammad Zafardanesh’s foot touches Yogesh’s finger and he escapes with ease.

  • January 20, 2024 20:10
    5-7

    Guman Singh gets past two defenders Ashish and Manu with a fast and fiery dubki and escape.

  • January 20, 2024 20:09
    5-5

    Surinder from the front, Bittu comes from behind with a thigh hold on Meetu Sharma.

  • January 20, 2024 20:06
    4-2

    Manu raids from the left corner and a toe touch on Bittu is all that takes for the Delhi raider.

  • January 20, 2024 20:05
    3-1

    Sombir captures Ashu Malik in the left corner as Mumba gets its first point of the match.

  • January 20, 2024 20:03
    3-0

    Amirmohammad Zafardanesh tries for a running hand touch, loses balance and stumbles over to the lobby.

  • January 20, 2024 20:02
    2-0

    Vikrant takes down Guman Singh to give Delhi an advantage with Ashu Malik taking a bonus point. 

  • January 20, 2024 20:00
    Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
  • January 20, 2024 19:57
    TOSS-

    Dabang Delhi K.C. team won the toss and U Mumba to raid first

  • January 20, 2024 19:48
    Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Head to head record

    Telugu Titans- 2 | UP Yoddhas- 9 | Drawn- 2

  • January 20, 2024 19:22
    Dabang Delhi and U Mumba Playing 7

    Dabang Delhi K.C. - Meetu Sharma, Manu Deshwal, Yogesh, Ashish, Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant 

    U Mumba - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan, Mukilan S, Bittu, Sombir

  • January 20, 2024 19:18
    Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Head to head record

    Dabang Delhi-8 | U Mumba- 12 | Drawn- 1

  • January 20, 2024 18:59
    WHERE TO WATCH THE PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 10?

    You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app. 

