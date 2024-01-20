Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi 33-27 U Mumba; Pawan Sehrawat in action later

- January 20, 2024 20:5436-30
Heidarali Ekrami sends off Vikrant to the bench.
- January 20, 2024 20:5236-29
Pranay Rane is caught in Yogesh and Delhi’s encirclement.
- January 20, 2024 20:5034-27
Ashu Malik’s back hold of Jai Bhagwan with Yogesh playing a key role in the tackle.
- January 20, 2024 20:4933-27
Sombir , Surinder Singh fall prey to Ashu Malik’s brilliant raiding as he secures his 14th raid point of the day.
- January 20, 2024 20:4731-26
Same trick, same result. Ashu gets better of Guman Singh yet again.
- January 20, 2024 20:4330-25
Ashu Malik baits Surinder by getting a bonus and manages to oust him with ease as he touches the midline before he is sent out by Singh’s tackle.
- January 20, 2024 20:4128-25
SUPER RAID BY GUMAN!!! Vishal Bhardwaj, Manu, Yogesh, Manjeet are sent to the bench as Guman’s swift turn ends with a midline touch.
- January 20, 2024 20:3928-21
Super 10 for Ashu Malik as Sombir is caught unaware.
- January 20, 2024 20:3826-20
Bittu is fallen prey to Ashu’s running touch, U Mumba challenges the decision. However, the review is unsuccessful.
- January 20, 2024 20:3523-19
Double thigh hold by Surinder sends out Manu.
- January 20, 2024 20:3323-18
Ashu gets Sombir with his deceptive reverse toe touch in the right corner.
- January 20, 2024 20:3222-17
Ashu Malik drags Sombir with him. Pranay Rane, who goes to raid next for U Mumba inflicts an ALL OUT on his team for the first time this match.
- January 20, 2024 20:3017-16
Surinder Singh is attacked by Ashu Malik’s running hand touch.
- January 20, 2024 20:2416-16
Ashu Malik skids past the Delhi tackle initiated by Bittu , Gokulakannan M to touch the centreline and equalise the score.
- January 20, 2024 20:2213-16
ALL OUT!! Surinder Singh circles Akash Prasher as Dabang Delhi is given its first all out of the match.
- January 20, 2024 20:2112-11
ANOTHER TACKLE !!! Jai Bhagwan is tackled by Vishal Bharadwaj despite U Mumba’s raider nearly coming close to the centre line.
- January 20, 2024 20:168-9
SUPER TACKLE!!! Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is caught by Vishal Bhardwaj’s thigh hold.
- January 20, 2024 20:156-9
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh’s foot touches Yogesh’s finger and he escapes with ease.
- January 20, 2024 20:105-7
Guman Singh gets past two defenders Ashish and Manu with a fast and fiery dubki and escape.
- January 20, 2024 20:095-5
Surinder from the front, Bittu comes from behind with a thigh hold on Meetu Sharma.
- January 20, 2024 20:064-2
Manu raids from the left corner and a toe touch on Bittu is all that takes for the Delhi raider.
- January 20, 2024 20:053-1
Sombir captures Ashu Malik in the left corner as Mumba gets its first point of the match.
- January 20, 2024 20:033-0
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh tries for a running hand touch, loses balance and stumbles over to the lobby.
- January 20, 2024 20:022-0
Vikrant takes down Guman Singh to give Delhi an advantage with Ashu Malik taking a bonus point.
- January 20, 2024 20:00Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
- January 20, 2024 19:57TOSS-
Dabang Delhi K.C. team won the toss and U Mumba to raid first
- January 20, 2024 19:48Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Head to head record
Telugu Titans- 2 | UP Yoddhas- 9 | Drawn- 2
- January 20, 2024 19:22Dabang Delhi and U Mumba Playing 7
Dabang Delhi K.C. - Meetu Sharma, Manu Deshwal, Yogesh, Ashish, Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant
U Mumba - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan, Mukilan S, Bittu, Sombir
- January 20, 2024 19:18Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Head to head record
Dabang Delhi-8 | U Mumba- 12 | Drawn- 1
- January 20, 2024 18:59WHERE TO WATCH THE PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 10?
You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
