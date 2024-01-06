January 06, 2024 19:00

Top Players - Telugu vs Gujarat

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat has been the prime raider for Telugu Titans this season after racking up 78 raid points in 8 matches.

The defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sandeep Dhull, who has scored 20 tackle points in 7 matches in PKL 10.

Sanjeevi S is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 17 points so far.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Rakesh will be their main raider. He has picked up 61 raid points in 10 matches, including 8 do-or-die raid points.

Fazel Atrachali leads the defence for Gujarat Giants and has scored 28 tackle points in 10 matches.

Rohit Gulia is the best all-rounder in the team with 35 points in 10 matches.