- January 06, 2024 19:00Points table - Telugu vs Gujarat
Telugu Titans - With 1 win and 8 losses, Pawan’s team is twelfth on the PKL 10 points table with 8 points.
Gujarat Giants - Fazal’s team has 34 points and are third on the points table. They have won 6 and lost 4 times.
- January 06, 2024 19:00Top Players - Telugu vs Gujarat
Telugu Titans
Pawan Sehrawat has been the prime raider for Telugu Titans this season after racking up 78 raid points in 8 matches.
The defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sandeep Dhull, who has scored 20 tackle points in 7 matches in PKL 10.
Sanjeevi S is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 17 points so far.
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Rakesh will be their main raider. He has picked up 61 raid points in 10 matches, including 8 do-or-die raid points.
Fazel Atrachali leads the defence for Gujarat Giants and has scored 28 tackle points in 10 matches.
Rohit Gulia is the best all-rounder in the team with 35 points in 10 matches.
- January 06, 2024 19:00Telugu vs Gujarat - Last match
The last Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants match saw the latter come out on top with a 38-32 victory earlier in Season 10.
- January 06, 2024 18:51Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants - H2H
Telugu Titans have faced Gujarat Giants 9 times in the history of PKL. Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record, winning 8 times while Telugu Titans have returned with a victory on 1 occasion.
- January 06, 2024 18:51Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants - Squads
TELUGU TITANS -
Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary
GUJARAT GIANTS -
Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D
- January 06, 2024 18:51Mumba vs Jaipur - Top players
U MUMBA
With 61 raid points in 8 matches, Guman Singh leads the raiding department of U Mumba. He picked up 7 raid points in his previous appearance.
The defensive duties will be shouldered by Rinku Sharma, who has scored 23 tackle points in 7 matches of PKL 10.
Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 71 points so far.
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Arjun Deshwal will be their main raider. He has amassed 90 raid points in 9 matches, including 13 do-or-die raid points.
Ankush is the top defender from the team having claimed 28 tackle points in 9 matches.
- January 06, 2024 18:36Points table - Mumba vs Jaipur
U Mumba - With 6 wins and 2 losses, U Mumba are fifth on the PKL 10 points table with 31 points.
Jaipur Pink Panthers - The defending champions are fourth after winning 5 matches and losing 2. They have a total of 33 points and have also been involved in 2 ties.
- January 06, 2024 18:36Last match - Mumba vs Jaipur
The last U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match saw the latter come out on top with a 32-22 victory in Season 9.
- January 06, 2024 18:36Mumba vs Jaipur - H2H
U Mumba have faced Jaipur Pink Panthers 21 times in the history of PKL. U Mumba lead the head-to-head record, winning 10 times while Jaipur Pink Panthers have returned with a victory on 9 occasions. Two matches between these teams ended in ties.
- January 06, 2024 18:36Match 1: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Squads
U MUMBA
Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit
- January 06, 2024 18:36Live-streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 06, 2024 18:36January 6 schedule
Match 1: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8 p.m (IST)
Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants - 9 p.m (IST)
- January 06, 2024 18:36Welcome
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 32 where the U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants matches will take place at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai on Saturday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 10 LIVE Updates, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Zafardanesh’s Mumba faces Arjun’s Jaipur; Pawan’s Telugu Titans vs Fazal’s Gujarat Giants up next
- Abhishek Soni, Sheilah Jepkorir emerge winners at Chennai Marathon 2024
- Mukesh Kumar: In South Africa, fuller length doesn’t work
- IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: India Women aims to be consistent against a star-studded Australian side
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Padikkal, Pandey score hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE