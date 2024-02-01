Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs and final to be held in Hyderabad

Mashal Sports, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organizers, have announced that the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs and final will be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad from 26th February to 1st March 2024.

The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the semifinals directly, meanwhile, the next four teams will face off in the Eliminator stage on 26th February 2024.

The team which finishes at the third place will take on the side which finishes at the sixth place in Eliminator 1. And the side which finishes at the fourth place will take on the side which finishes at the fifth place in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in the Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semi-Final 2 on 28th February 2024. Thereafter, the grand finale will be held on 1st March 2024.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The league stage of PKL Season 10 has demonstrated outstanding facets of our league such as quality of competition as well as fan and viewer engagement. Now, we are absolutely sure that the huge kabaddi loving community of Hyderabad will provide a passionate and rocking setting for the Season 10 Playoffs and Finale.”

Jaipur Pink Panthers is the first team to directly qualify for the semifinals after beating Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.