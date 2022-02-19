Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers; Steelers will reach playoffs with a win

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and Shyam Vasudevan and we will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers.

PATNA PIRATES vs HARYANA STEELERS

7-3: Guman Singh in for the next raid and escapes from Jaideep's ankle hold on the left.

6-3: Vinay goes in for the raid and picks up a bonus but at the same time, invites Shadloui for the ankle hold who goes for it and the assist comes just in time.

5-2: Enough raiding for Sachin as Guman Singh goes in this time. However, Jaideep does enough to push the raider off the mat before he got his hand across the mid-line.

5-1: Sachin Tanwar looks supreme at the moment. A running hand touch on Ashish who could not do much to avoid it.

4-1: Vinay opens Haryana's account with a bonus.

4-0: Do-or-die raid for Haryana, Vikash goes in and looks for the running hand touch on Shadloui who retreats in time leading to Vikash stepping into the lobbies for a self-out.

3-0: A deft toe touch by Sachin Tanwar and Surender Nada walks back to the bench.

2-0: Prashanth Kumar Rai picks up a bonus.

1-0: First raid for Haryana, captain Vikash goes in but does not manage to pick a point.

1-0: Sachin Tanwar puts in the opening raid and picks up a bonus.

----------

TOSS - Haryana Steelers wins the toss and selects left side of the court. Patna Pirates to raid first.

9:45pm TEAM NEWS!

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Sunil Narwal, Sajin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ashish Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar

Update from second match: Gujarat Giants has beaten U Mumba 36-33 to qualify for the play-offs which now means that it will take nothing less than a win against Patna Pirates for Haryana Steelers to qualify for the play-offs as in case of a tie, Puneri Paltan will edge Haryana on the basis of score difference.

9:35pm: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 6, Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 3, Matches won by Patna Pirates - 2, Tied matches - 1, Last meeting - Patna Pirates won 42-39 when the two sides met earlier this season.

9:20pm: Haryana Steelers could either find itself already qualified or outside the top six by the time its game against the Pirates gets underway. The Steelers’ future hinges primarily on the game between Gujarat and U Mumba.

If the Giants win, the Steelers will also have to beat the Pirates to qualify. If Gujarat’s game against U Mumba finishes in a tie, the Steelers can qualify with a win or a tie in their game. If Gujarat loses its game by less than seven points and earns a point from the contest, the Steelers can also qualify with a loss, provided it’s by less than seven points.

The Pirates have been in cruise mode at the top of the standings. They fielded their fringe players in their last match against Dabang Delhi and while it cost them their seven-game winning streak, coach Ram Mehar Singh won’t be too concerned about it. The Pirates will likely rest their starters ahead of their semifinal match, which could work in the Steelers’ favour.

In a team that's coached by the iconic Anup Kumar and features established stars such as Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari and Vishal Bharadwaj, one youngster has come come along and stolen the limelight - Aslam Inamdar. The young raider hailing from Taklibhan in Maharashtra has made coaches and fans turn around and take notice of his aptitude for the game and stunning skill set. From braving a broken leg to dealing with a tough financial situation at home, Aslam has overcome adversities aplenty to pursue his dream of becoming a professional kabaddi player.

Hello folks and welcome to our third and final game of the evening in which Haryana Steelers, still in the race for a playoff spot, will be up against table-topper Patna Pirates!