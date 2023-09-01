MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction postponed due to Asian Games

The decision was taken following a request by the administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognised body for Kabaddi in India. 

Published : Sep 01, 2023 15:49 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The auction for season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League has been deferred temporarily on the request of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India.
The auction for season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League has been deferred temporarily on the request of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India. | Photo Credit: PKL MEDIA
infoIcon

The auction for season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League has been deferred temporarily on the request of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India. | Photo Credit: PKL MEDIA

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 auction date has been postponed to a later date, the organisers announced on Friday. The decision was taken following a request by the administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognised body for Kabaddi in India. 

The player auction was scheduled to be held on September 8–9.

ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all PKL teams

“We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL season 10 player auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian men’s and women’s teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi,” a spokesperson said.

“The administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders, including 12 teams and the broadcaster, will have to make for the deferred player auction”, the spokesperson added. 

Related stories

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction postponed due to Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023: Jamshedpur FC signs Emil Benny on a two year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Europa League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Salah exit, Amrabat Man United links, Klopp accepts Gravenberch transfer
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Europa League, Conference League Draw live: UEL, UECL 2023-24 draw updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL

  1. Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction postponed due to Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. U Mumba adds four defenders to the squad under PKL’s New Young Players initiative
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi 2023: U Mumba full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Heidarali Ekrami, Surinder Singh retained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Gujarat Giants full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya stay
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Haryana Steelers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Jaideep-Mohit combo stays
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction postponed due to Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023: Jamshedpur FC signs Emil Benny on a two year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Europa League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deadline Day transfers LIVE: Salah exit, Amrabat Man United links, Klopp accepts Gravenberch transfer
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Europa League, Conference League Draw live: UEL, UECL 2023-24 draw updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment