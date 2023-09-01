Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction postponed due to Asian Games

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 auction date has been postponed to a later date, the organisers announced on Friday. The decision was taken following a request by the administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognised body for Kabaddi in India.

The player auction was scheduled to be held on September 8–9.

“We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL season 10 player auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian men’s and women’s teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi,” a spokesperson said.

“The administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders, including 12 teams and the broadcaster, will have to make for the deferred player auction”, the spokesperson added.